Gqeberha powerlifters heading to world champs
Team selected after outstanding performances at national event
Sports reporter
A group of Gqeberha-based powerlifters will be hard at work training after receiving invitations to compete at the World Powerlifting Congress championships in the UK later in 2023.
Training and lifting under the banner of local strength club Stronger than Steel (STS), and led by their coach Edgar Katushabe, athletes Nicole Weideman, Kim Halgreen, Hein van Deventer, Gareth Meyer, and Katushabe himself, will be pushing it to the limits in pursuit of their ultimate goal of showing off their talents on an international platform. ..
