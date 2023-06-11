Netshiunda said the relevant departments had issued and communicated road closures from Saturday until the cut-off time of the marathon on Sunday.
“Motorists are urged to avoid the marathon route as well as other streets leading to the main route. No level of lawlessness will be tolerated and those who attempt to test the might of law enforcement agencies and the authority of the state will be met with the strict application of the law,” he said.
Netshiunda said more than 200 police officers will take part in the Comrades.
“The SAPS athletes will be out to improve their fitness and seek to better last years’ SAPS Comrades Marathon time of six hours and 23 minutes,” he said.
TimesLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal cops fit for the Comrades Marathon
Journalist
Image: Gareth Wilson
KwaZulu-Natal police are ready to assist the province deliver an “incident-free” 96th Comrades Marathon.
The event will be run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday.
Col Robert Netshiunda assured the public on Friday police had “put measures in place to ensure the province delivers an incident-free Comrades Marathon”.
“Various police disciplines have been deployed at strategic points along the Comrades’ route and other focus areas. Boots on the ground will be capacitated by air support which will monitor the event from the skies.”
TimesLIVE
