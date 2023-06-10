Shaun Maswanganyi became the second-fastest South African sprinter of all time as he clocked 9.91 sec to finish third in the men’s 100m at the NCAA’s Division 1 final in Austin, Texas, on Friday night.
The top three competitors at the prestigious collegiate competition were separated by just two-hundredths of a second, with Courtney Lindsey winning in 9.89 and Godson Oghenebrume second in 9.90.
For Maswanganyi, the University of Houston student who took the 100m silver in 2021, dipped under 10 seconds for the first time in his career in the semifinals on Wednesday, clocking 9.99.
That made him the seventh member of South Africa’s sub-10 club, which is led by Akani Simbine, the owner of the 9.84 national record.
But in Friday’s final Maswanganyi leapfrogged five of the men ahead of him to become the second-fastest, ahead of Wayde van Niekerk (9.94), Gift Leotlela (9.94), Thando Roto (9.95), Henricho Bruintjies (9.97) and Simon Magakwe (9.98).
Less than an hour after his podium performance Maswanganyi had to settle for sixth in the 200m final as he crossed the line in 20.07. The top four of that race all dipped under 19.9, with winner Udodi Onwuzurike clocking 19.84.
Maswanganyi set his 19.99 200m best in the semifinals on Wednesday, when he became only the second South African sprinter to break a sub-10 100m and sub-20 200m on the same day.
Simbine was the first in that category too, achieving that in Pretoria in March 2017. Only four other South Africans have dipped under 20 seconds in the 200m — Clarence Munyai (19.69), Luxolo Adams (19.82), Van Niekerk (19.84) and Anaso Jobodwana (19.87). Simbine ran 19.95 after going 9.93 in the 100m at the Tuks stadium.
On Wednesday Kyle Rademeyer won the men’s pole vault crown at the NCAA championships with an effort of 5.70m.
Maswanganyi takes NCAA bronze as he becomes SA's second-fastest sprinter
