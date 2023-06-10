Dijana expects tough challenge as he bids to defend Comrades
Defending champion expecting his training group members to be his toughest competition
Premium
By Athekosi Tsotsi - 10 June 2023
Comrades Marathon 2022 champion Tete Dijana says he is ready to defend his title on Sunday as there will be a target on his back to dethrone him.
Dijana’s triumph last year was inspirational, going to the race as an unknown to finishing strong as he raced to a life-changing win. His life was improved immensely thanks to the winning prize money and endorsements. ..
Dijana expects tough challenge as he bids to defend Comrades
Defending champion expecting his training group members to be his toughest competition
Comrades Marathon 2022 champion Tete Dijana says he is ready to defend his title on Sunday as there will be a target on his back to dethrone him.
Dijana’s triumph last year was inspirational, going to the race as an unknown to finishing strong as he raced to a life-changing win. His life was improved immensely thanks to the winning prize money and endorsements. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer