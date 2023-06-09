Victory Raceway set for evening humdinger

The scene is set for another humdinger at Victory Raceway on Saturday evening when it hosts the third round of the EP Regional Dirt Oval Championship, as well as the fifth round of the club championship.
The regional classes that will be competing are the 1660s, hot rods, heavy metals, 2.1 modifieds and V8 American saloons with the pink rods for women and junior hot rods for the rookies holding club status.
In the heavy metal class, where 24 drivers have already competed so far this season, Ruzanne Jansen leads the title race after the first two rounds with 149 points. Komani competitor Charlie van Gent is second on 128 points and Kyle Daniels is just behind him with 126 points.
In the 2.1 modified class, it has been a relatively dominant start to the championship for Daniel Renison and he leads with 164 points, followed by Neels Vermaak (140) and Keegan Ellard (132).
Still very much in contention are Rimon Landman 128, as well as Zandri Weitz on 120.
Vincent Venter enjoys a fairly big lead in the American saloon class, where he has put in consistent performances to finish all the heats so far and has garnered 162 points.
Young Langkloof competitor HJ Eksteen is next best on 145 points and Andrew Meiring has 131.
Pieta Victor unfortunately missed the last round at PEOTR and will certainly be a strong contender for the balance of the six-round championship.
The hot rod class sees Johan Schoeman as the favourite this season with his luck finally having turned, and he finds himself as the clear leader on 159 points, followed by Kelly Dowling (141) and Emile Bothma (111).
The 1660 class reigns supreme when it comes to fast-paced drama, tension and thrill-a-minute action where one can go from hero to zero in the blink of an eye.
Tiaan Oliphant has proven once again that consistency counts in a title hunt and he enjoys a relatively comfortable lead of 165 points over second-placed Wesley Slabbert (131) and Channell van Tonder (126).
Not to be discounted after a dominant outing last time out at PEOTR, where he took two heat wins and the final, is East Londoner Marthinus Muller on 108 points, proving why he carries the SA2 number on his car.
Joining the championship at Saturday’s event will be Jason Drake, after having built a new car, as well as Clint Claasen.
Kenzo Barnard also returns to the 1660 excitement after suffering gearbox failure in round one and will no doubt be considered a dark horse after his good performance in Oudtshoorn a few weeks ago.
In the pink rod class club championship, Bianca Westraadt has been unstoppable this season, but will certainly be pushed by 14-year-old Nadia Rautenbach, Annuschke Landman and the fearless Channell van Tonder.
The junior hot rod class will see the battle for supremacy between Quade de Lange and Reghard Joubert continue as they take on East London’s Christine Power and local rising star Tyde Geddes.
Gates open at 1pm and racing starts at 5pm, with three heats and a final per class.
The entry fee is R60 for adults and R30 for U12s. Trackside parking costs R50.
Upcoming events:
June 10: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway; Karting at Algoa Kart Club, round 4; Pre-National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club
June 16-17: Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway, featuring Polo Cup, Extreme Supercars, GTC, ZX10 Motorcycles, F1600 and V8 Supacars
June 24: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, round 6; Regional Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway, round 4
July 7-8: National Rally in Jeffreys Bay and Longmore Forest
July 8: Border Motorsport Club, main circuit — round 4
July 15: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round 5; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
July 16: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round 6
July 21 and 22: Extreme Festival at East London Grand Prix Circuit, featuring Polo Cup, Extreme Supercars, GTC, ZX10 Motorcycles, F1600 and V8 Supacars
July 29: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — round 7
For full details on all events, follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page.
HeraldLIVE
Victory Raceway set for evening humdinger
Plenty of circuit action as leaders bid to stay on top
Image: PETER HENNING
The scene is set for another humdinger at Victory Raceway on Saturday evening when it hosts the third round of the EP Regional Dirt Oval Championship, as well as the fifth round of the club championship.
The regional classes that will be competing are the 1660s, hot rods, heavy metals, 2.1 modifieds and V8 American saloons with the pink rods for women and junior hot rods for the rookies holding club status.
In the heavy metal class, where 24 drivers have already competed so far this season, Ruzanne Jansen leads the title race after the first two rounds with 149 points. Komani competitor Charlie van Gent is second on 128 points and Kyle Daniels is just behind him with 126 points.
In the 2.1 modified class, it has been a relatively dominant start to the championship for Daniel Renison and he leads with 164 points, followed by Neels Vermaak (140) and Keegan Ellard (132).
Still very much in contention are Rimon Landman 128, as well as Zandri Weitz on 120.
Vincent Venter enjoys a fairly big lead in the American saloon class, where he has put in consistent performances to finish all the heats so far and has garnered 162 points.
Young Langkloof competitor HJ Eksteen is next best on 145 points and Andrew Meiring has 131.
Pieta Victor unfortunately missed the last round at PEOTR and will certainly be a strong contender for the balance of the six-round championship.
The hot rod class sees Johan Schoeman as the favourite this season with his luck finally having turned, and he finds himself as the clear leader on 159 points, followed by Kelly Dowling (141) and Emile Bothma (111).
The 1660 class reigns supreme when it comes to fast-paced drama, tension and thrill-a-minute action where one can go from hero to zero in the blink of an eye.
Tiaan Oliphant has proven once again that consistency counts in a title hunt and he enjoys a relatively comfortable lead of 165 points over second-placed Wesley Slabbert (131) and Channell van Tonder (126).
Not to be discounted after a dominant outing last time out at PEOTR, where he took two heat wins and the final, is East Londoner Marthinus Muller on 108 points, proving why he carries the SA2 number on his car.
Joining the championship at Saturday’s event will be Jason Drake, after having built a new car, as well as Clint Claasen.
Kenzo Barnard also returns to the 1660 excitement after suffering gearbox failure in round one and will no doubt be considered a dark horse after his good performance in Oudtshoorn a few weeks ago.
In the pink rod class club championship, Bianca Westraadt has been unstoppable this season, but will certainly be pushed by 14-year-old Nadia Rautenbach, Annuschke Landman and the fearless Channell van Tonder.
The junior hot rod class will see the battle for supremacy between Quade de Lange and Reghard Joubert continue as they take on East London’s Christine Power and local rising star Tyde Geddes.
Gates open at 1pm and racing starts at 5pm, with three heats and a final per class.
The entry fee is R60 for adults and R30 for U12s. Trackside parking costs R50.
Upcoming events:
June 10: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway; Karting at Algoa Kart Club, round 4; Pre-National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club
June 16-17: Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway, featuring Polo Cup, Extreme Supercars, GTC, ZX10 Motorcycles, F1600 and V8 Supacars
June 24: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, round 6; Regional Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway, round 4
July 7-8: National Rally in Jeffreys Bay and Longmore Forest
July 8: Border Motorsport Club, main circuit — round 4
July 15: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round 5; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
July 16: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round 6
July 21 and 22: Extreme Festival at East London Grand Prix Circuit, featuring Polo Cup, Extreme Supercars, GTC, ZX10 Motorcycles, F1600 and V8 Supacars
July 29: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — round 7
For full details on all events, follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Sport