Zverev knocks out Dimitrov for French Open quarterfinal spot

An aggressive Alexander Zverev punched his ticket into the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-1 6-4 6-3 win over Bulgarian 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Monday to raise hopes that his barren Grand Slam run could finally end.
Playing in the late session on Court Philippe Chatrier for the third match in a row, 22nd seed Zverev was at his dominant best again on a balmy evening as he returned to the quarterfinals for a fifth time in six years.
Up next for the towering twice Roland Garros semifinalist is Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Zverev, whose only defeat by Dimitrov in four previous meetings was nearly a decade ago, wrapped up the first set in double quick time with stunning shot-making that helped him capitalise on all three of his breakpoints.
Having been on the ropes early in the match, the 32-year-old Dimitrov came out fighting in the second set and broke for a 3-2 lead before saving two breakpoints to hold in the next game.
But the wheels soon came off for former world number three Dimitrov, who miscued a volley and was flummoxed by a lob into the wind, as German Zverev hit back and increased his grip on the contest when his opponent crashed a shot into the net.
Zverev saved breakpoints to go up 3-0 in the third but a double fault handed Dimitrov a lifeline and he drew level.
Normal service soon resumed, however, and Zverev finished the match in fine style to send out a warning to his rivals.
Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam when she beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5.
Maria Bueno, who won seven singles titles at the slams, was the last Brazilian woman to reach the quarterfinals at a major in 1968, though Haddad Maia says she still cannot compare with the great “dancing tennis player”.
“She's a person who inspired us for a lot of years. I think she's a very powerful woman,” 14th seed Haddad Maia told a press conference after winning the longest women's match at this year's tournament.
“I have a picture with her in Wimbledon. That was a lucky day. Also, I met her a few times in Sao Paulo. Unfortunately, she passed away (in 2018) but we chatted a few times.
“I'm very proud to represent Brazil. But for sure I don't compare myself with her, because for me, she's on another level, like Guga (Kuerten).”
Haddad Maia was just a year old when Gustavo Kuerten won the first of his three French Open titles in 1997 and he continues to inspire players like her.
“He's for sure one of the people who made a difference for tennis in Brazil. We have a good relationship. One of the things that he teaches everyone is to play with the heart,” she added.
“He's an inspiration for me, but as Maria Esther Bueno, I don't compare myself with them, because for me, they are on another level.”
The Brazilian recovered from a set and two breaks down to win the three-hour and 51-minute epic against Sorribes Tormo.
“I think tennis is not 100m race, it's a marathon, especially my matches. The key was to fight today,” she said.
“I had injuries. I had four surgeries also. So it's not easy to come back, but I think that's why I'm very strong when I play three, four hours. I'm very proud of myself because of that, as well.
“I'm very happy to be in the quarterfinals. It's a dream. I think since I start to play tennis, me, my family, and everybody from my team, I was dreaming and working very hard for this moment.”
Haddad Maia will face Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. — Reuters
Zverev knocks out Dimitrov for French Open quarterfinal spot
Image: CLODAGH KILCOYNE / REUTERS
