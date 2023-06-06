In the traditionally fierce rivalry between the schools, Woodridge made full use of their opportunities to defeat Pearson 6-1 in their first team boys’ hockey encounter on Friday.
Both teams were ready for the challenge at 4pm and after some successful results this season, the scene was set for a titanic battle.
Woodridge moved swiftly into their stride through an aggressive, positive attack on the Pearson defence, putting them under immense pressure, which resulted in a superb goal slotted by Kyle Lottering in the fourth minute.
After 10 minutes, Woodridge went on the counterattack and capitalised on another goalscoring chance as Benjamin Peens finished off the move at the far post.
In the last minute of the first quarter, Lottering had a great shot from the baseline to put Woodridge 3-0 up.
He was again at it before the end of the first half, slotting his third goal to give them a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.
Pearson came out firing in the second half, knowing they would have to stem the Woodridge tide to have any chance of making up the leeway.
However, they could not stop Peens from netting another shot in the third quarter to make it 5-0.
Pearson eventually opened their account when they were awarded a penalty corner and made no mistake with the strike.
But Woodridge were soon back in their opponents’ half and a counterattack down the right ended with Peens scoring his third goal.
It was also a successful derby day for the Woodridge boys’ A sides as the Under-14s and Under-16s both walked away with victories.
HeraldLIVE
Woodridge take their chances in fierce hockey clash with Pearson
Image: MARISHA VAN BILJON
