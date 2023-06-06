St Andrew’s overcame one of the most difficult challenges on their sporting calendar when they defeated Selborne 26-13 in their first-team schools rugby match in Makhanda on Saturday.
There was a new energy on Lower Field for this annual derby and the home team U14s set the tone for the day and put in a brave performance to beat their opponents 22-12.
The U15As drew 12-12 and were unlucky not to have won after crossing the line at the end of the game.
The St Andrew’s U16A team, who have struggled to find form, had a fine 25-17 win against a good Selborne team.
This was an impressive start to the day by the age-group teams and one would need to go back very far to find a better start against Selborne.
The third team played well, winning in a closely fought game to keep up the momentum.
The St Andrew’s seconds lost by just two points, going down 24-22.
They also had an opportunity to seal the win at the end of the game, but just could not convert their chances.
The first team found it tough to get going in the first half and Selborne took an early lead.
St Andrew’s had their chances in this period, but were not accurate enough and trailed 8-0 at the break.
Coming out with renewed energy in the second half, St Andrew’s struck by scoring two quick tries through Murray Wilson and Connor Brand to make the score 12-8.
Both teams played better in this half and the score was 19-13 to St Andrew’s with time beginning to run out.
Oliver Myatt-Taylor then sealed the win just before the end after good pressure by St Andrew’s, with Daniel Hickey adding the conversion to make the final score 26-13.
HeraldLIVE
St Andrew’s hit back to down tough East London rivals
Image: ST ANDREW’S COLLEGE
St Andrew’s overcame one of the most difficult challenges on their sporting calendar when they defeated Selborne 26-13 in their first-team schools rugby match in Makhanda on Saturday.
There was a new energy on Lower Field for this annual derby and the home team U14s set the tone for the day and put in a brave performance to beat their opponents 22-12.
The U15As drew 12-12 and were unlucky not to have won after crossing the line at the end of the game.
The St Andrew’s U16A team, who have struggled to find form, had a fine 25-17 win against a good Selborne team.
This was an impressive start to the day by the age-group teams and one would need to go back very far to find a better start against Selborne.
The third team played well, winning in a closely fought game to keep up the momentum.
The St Andrew’s seconds lost by just two points, going down 24-22.
They also had an opportunity to seal the win at the end of the game, but just could not convert their chances.
The first team found it tough to get going in the first half and Selborne took an early lead.
St Andrew’s had their chances in this period, but were not accurate enough and trailed 8-0 at the break.
Coming out with renewed energy in the second half, St Andrew’s struck by scoring two quick tries through Murray Wilson and Connor Brand to make the score 12-8.
Both teams played better in this half and the score was 19-13 to St Andrew’s with time beginning to run out.
Oliver Myatt-Taylor then sealed the win just before the end after good pressure by St Andrew’s, with Daniel Hickey adding the conversion to make the final score 26-13.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer