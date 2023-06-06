Matthew Wolff WDs from US Open qualifier; LIV Golf status unclear

Matthew Wolff withdrew from his US Open qualifier on Monday at Pine Tree Golf Club in Boynton Beach, Florida, as speculation persisted about his future with LIV Golf.
Once ranked as high as No 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Wolff has not performed well of late on the Saudi-funded LIV circuit and withdrew from the most recent event, LIV Golf DC, before the final round.
Wolff's LIV Golf team, the Brooks Koepka-captained Smash GC, unfollowed Wolff on social media and removed his name from its social media bios, making it unclear whether he was still affiliated with the team.
Wolff, still just 24 years old, burst onto the professional golf scene in 2019 after his college career with golf powerhouse Oklahoma State.
He won the 3M Open as a 20-year-old in July 2019, tied for fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship and finished second to Bryson DeChambeau at the 2020 US Open.
He took a mental health break from the PGA Tour for part of 2021 and said he was doing better when he returned. The next year, Wolff was among the PGA Tour players who competed in LIV's debut event outside London and was suspended from the tour indefinitely.
Wolff has not played any major since missing the cut at the 2022 Masters and PGA Championship. He attempted to qualify for the 2022 US Open but walked off the course after a poor drive during his qualifier.
Thirteen other LIV players attempted to make the US Open field via 36-hole qualifiers on Monday, often called “the longest day in golf.” Sergio Garcia of Spain previously made the field via a qualifier last month in Dallas.
Carlos Ortiz of Mexico and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia each secured their spots in the field on Monday after going to playoffs at their respective sites.
At Pine Tree, Ortiz won a three-for-one playoff against Luis Gagne of Costa Rica and Wesley Bryan to earn the third and final spot available.
At Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, Munoz led the pack after the first 18 holes thanks to a 66 but fell into a four-for-two playoff after shooting a second-round 73. He birdied the first playoff hole and joined amateur Michael Brennan in getting the final two spots.
LIV players who failed to qualify included Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, Matthew NeSmith (withdrew), Marc Leishman of Australia and James Piot.
At Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, LIV member David Puig of Spain earned one of five available US Open berths, but another LIV player, Brendan Steele, finished one stroke short of qualifying. — Field Level Media
