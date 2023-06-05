Records are good but now it's about the next step says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic took one French Open record away from 14-time champion Rafa Nadal on Sunday when he became the first player to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals for a 17th time — but the Serb will not let that milestone distract him from the job at hand.
Djokovic's main focus has been to win a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title next weekend and he moved closer to that goal by crushing Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 to set up a last-eight showdown with 11th seed Karen Khachanov.
“Well, I'm proud of it (the record of quarterfinals), but my attention is already in the next match,” Djokovic said. “I mean, obviously quarterfinals, Khachanov, I know what my goal is here.
“I'm trying to stay mentally the course and of course not look too far.”
Djokovic is tied with Spain's Rafa Nadal, who has triumphed an incredible 14 times at the clay court major, on 22 Grand Slam titles.
Nadal, who did not compete in Paris due to an injury, underwent surgery this week and is out for the rest of the year.
“Obviously the performance of today gives me a great deal of confidence about how I felt, about how I played. So I'm looking forward to the next match,” Djokovic said.
“Of course, you're looking, you're analysing everyone's game. You're basically following what's going on in the draw.”
“But most of the attention is obviously focused on you, on what you need to deliver on the court, how you need to perform, how you need to win the next match. It's only about the next step.”
Djokovic has looked fit in his quest for a third title in Paris despite pulling out of the Madrid Open in April and needing a painkiller during his quarterfinal loss in Rome last month.
Stefanos Tsitsipas was effusive in his praise of world number one Carlos Alcaraz again on Sunday, as the Greek fifth seed described the smiling assassin as one of the biggest obstacles in tennis ahead of their last eight clash.
Former Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas outclassed Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 7-5 6-3 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal showdown with top seed Alcaraz, where he will hope to seal a first win over the Spaniard in their fifth meeting.
“The clash we've been all waiting for. I think everyone was expecting it, weren't they? It's here. It's game on,” Tsitsipas, who had described Alcaraz as a breath of fresh air to tennis for his charisma and constant smiles, told reporters.
Tsitsipas' last meeting with 20-year-old Alcaraz was on the clay courts of Barcelona, where he was comprehensively beaten 6-3 6-4 after falling to a three-set defeat at the same venue a year earlier.
“Carlos is someone that keeps the intensity high at all times. He's someone that's not going to give you gaps where his attention isn't there. He's very hyper. He's very energetic and you can see that on the court,” Tsitsipas said.
“He adds a lot of that into the rallies, into his rituals when he is out there playing the game. He has a lot of that when he plays. I think it has helped him a lot.
“He has that smile that he said obviously helps him a lot. Right now he's one of the biggest obstacles and challenges for any player to compete against. It pushes us all to be better.”
World number two Aryna Sabalenka weathered a spectacular first-set implosion to beat American Sloane Stephens 7-6(5) 6-4 on Sunday and advance to the quarterfinals. — Reuters
Records are good but now it's about the next step says Djokovic
Image: KAI PFAFFENBACH / REUTERS
