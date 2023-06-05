Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner

“Being Max Verstappen's teammate, take nothing away,” Horner said. “There is not a driver out there today, I believe, that would have beaten Max in that car today.
“So he (Perez) is up against a driver that is at the top of his form. And that's very tough.
“Mentally it's a really tough thing to deal with but I think now there is that separation in the points, that may actually take the pressure off him a little and the expectation he's putting on himself.
“He needs to let go of that now and just be free to drive,” said Horner.
Perez has won twice this season and could have taken the championship lead in Miami last month after starting on pole with Verstappen ninth.
Instead, Verstappen won to extend his lead over the Mexican who could finish only second.
Verstappen has led every lap since then, winning in Monaco from pole after a sensational qualifying lap and putting on a display of dominance in Spain, the circuit where he took his first win in 2016.
A third title, with several races to spare, is looking increasingly like a formality.
Perez started last in Monaco after crashing in qualifying, made five pit stops and was lapped twice by his teammate on his way to 16th place.
Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz had the thrill of starting his home Grand Prix on the front row and challenging Verstappen for the lead into the first corner but that was as good as it got for the Ferrari driver on Sunday.
While Red Bull's Formula One championship leader romped to his fifth win in seven races, finishing 24 seconds ahead of Mercedes' runner-up Lewis Hamilton, Sainz fell back to fifth place.
At the chequered flag, the Spaniard was 45 seconds adrift of Verstappen.
"I put in even harder work today (than in qualifying) and it doesn't show. Unfortunately, this is our situation," he said.
"We know race pace and high-speed corners are our main weakness and unfortunately Barcelona has a high degradation Tarmac, a high-degradation configuration and a lot of high-speed corners.
"That's why today we were struggling so much out there. I did everything I could, I did the most optimal driving and stints that I could do but unfortunately, P5 was the best I could achieve."
Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc started from the pitlane after qualifying 19th, fighting with the car's handling on Saturday, and finished 11th.
Last year the Monegasque had started in pole position.
Sainz said Ferrari, who brought aerodynamic upgrades to Barcelona, had identified their car's weaknesses and knew exactly what was lacking but it would take time to improve things.
"Mercedes today proved they have done a good step and it's a good reference," he said.
"We probably just put the upgrade in the worst possible circuit for us which also doesn't help." — Reuters
Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images
