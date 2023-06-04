“We are still pushing hard and we can see the positive results, as you all saw.
HeraldLIVE
EP’s Mosiako praises support team after being crowned SA champion
Gqeberha athlete thrilled after smashing Nelson Mandela Bay half marathon course and provincial record
Image: WERNER HILLS
Gqeberha-based road runner Thabang Mosiako paid tribute to his support structure and teammates after his victory in the Nelson Mandela Bay SA Half Marathon at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
The 28-year-old, who ran in EP Athletics colours after relocating from Gauteng to the Bay 18 months ago, out-sprinted former champion and 10km national record holder Precious Mashele in the last kilometre and smashed the course record as he crossed the finish line in one hour and 28 seconds.
He also set a new half marathon personal best and a provincial record.
Mashele ended up finishing third in a time of 1:00:43.
He was overtaken in the final few metres by Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana, who finished second in 1:00:35.
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Nedbank Running Club athlete said he was over the moon with his performance.
“First of all, I would like to say thank you to EP Athletics, Nelson Mandela Bay, my coach, Michael Mbambani, and the Ikamva group,” Mosiako said.
“Also, Nedbank Running Club for the support they are giving us to make things happen just like today.
“We worked very hard — I did not do this alone.
“It was a group effort with my training partners, Melikhaya Frans, Luyanda Tshangana, Cwenga Nose and Sinawo Poti.
“There are a lot of them, we were working hard during the preparations.
“I can say we started preparing for this year’s season in December.
HeraldLIVE
