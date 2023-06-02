Veteran Zibi sets sights on EPA 21.1km record
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 02 June 2023
Veteran long-distance runner Desmond Zibi is looking to break the EP Athletics 21.1km record when he tackles the NMB and SA Half Marathon Championships at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
The 59-year-old New Brighton-born veteran, who competes in the under 50-59 age group, missed the record by a few seconds in 2022...
Veteran Zibi sets sights on EPA 21.1km record
Veteran long-distance runner Desmond Zibi is looking to break the EP Athletics 21.1km record when he tackles the NMB and SA Half Marathon Championships at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
The 59-year-old New Brighton-born veteran, who competes in the under 50-59 age group, missed the record by a few seconds in 2022...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer