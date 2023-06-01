Red Bull athlete Ryan Sandes showcased his extraordinary endurance and trail running skills as he dominated the challenging annual George Mountain Ultra Trail UTMB 100 miler claiming first place in George at the weekend.
The 41-year-old Capetonian used all of his experience to conquer the run which is now part of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) World Series.
The record-breaking athlete has now qualified for the UTMB World Series in Chamonix, France in late August-early September.
After completing the circumnavigation of Lesotho last year, Sandes had an involuntary and much-needed break from running due to a pelvic injury he sustained during the project.
Despite this, Sandes managed to register a victory on Saturday which is a testament to his unwavering determination, physical prowess, and mental fortitude.
The George run has rocky trails, technical downhills, and exciting climbs with a total elevation of over 2,500m taking runners through scenic views of the George Dam, the indigenous forest of Saasveld, nature reserves, and picturesque mountain trails.
The stunning yet tough terrain is known to test runners on their mental and physical fitness.
With over 15 years in the sport, Sandes has achieved numerous impressive feats and is widely known for his ability to push himself to the limit in gruelling races.
“I’ve always loved the 100-miler because it’s both a physical and mental challenge. In races, the guy who is the strongest mentally often wins,” said Sandes.
His strategy was to break the race into bite-sized chunks and incrementally work his way to the 100 miles mark.
Having won his first race since Lesotho last year, Sandes is excited about being back in the competitive field and is looking forward to conquering new challenging trails. — Flume Digital Marketing and PR
Red Bull’s Sandes conquers George Mountain Ultra Trail race
Image: CRAIG KOLESKY/ RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Red Bull athlete Ryan Sandes showcased his extraordinary endurance and trail running skills as he dominated the challenging annual George Mountain Ultra Trail UTMB 100 miler claiming first place in George at the weekend.
The 41-year-old Capetonian used all of his experience to conquer the run which is now part of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) World Series.
The record-breaking athlete has now qualified for the UTMB World Series in Chamonix, France in late August-early September.
After completing the circumnavigation of Lesotho last year, Sandes had an involuntary and much-needed break from running due to a pelvic injury he sustained during the project.
Despite this, Sandes managed to register a victory on Saturday which is a testament to his unwavering determination, physical prowess, and mental fortitude.
The George run has rocky trails, technical downhills, and exciting climbs with a total elevation of over 2,500m taking runners through scenic views of the George Dam, the indigenous forest of Saasveld, nature reserves, and picturesque mountain trails.
The stunning yet tough terrain is known to test runners on their mental and physical fitness.
With over 15 years in the sport, Sandes has achieved numerous impressive feats and is widely known for his ability to push himself to the limit in gruelling races.
“I’ve always loved the 100-miler because it’s both a physical and mental challenge. In races, the guy who is the strongest mentally often wins,” said Sandes.
His strategy was to break the race into bite-sized chunks and incrementally work his way to the 100 miles mark.
Having won his first race since Lesotho last year, Sandes is excited about being back in the competitive field and is looking forward to conquering new challenging trails. — Flume Digital Marketing and PR
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer