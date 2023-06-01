Djokovic stands by Kosovo statement, Sabalenka refuses to comment on war

Serbian Novak Djokovic said he stood by his statement on Kosovo but wished to put the controversy behind him after his second-round victory at the French Open on Wednesday.
The world number three wrote: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens after his first-round win on Monday, the same day that 30 Nato peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the Kosovo town of Zvecan — where Djokovic's father grew up.
It caused a furore, with Kosovo's Olympic authorities asking the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic and French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera saying the 22-time Grand Slam winner's comments were “not appropriate”.
Djokovic is not set to face any punishment as both the French and international tennis federations have said that no Grand Slam rules were broken.
“I would say it again, but I don't need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that,” Djokovic told a press conference.
“Of course, I'm aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It's something that I stand for. So that's all. I have no more comment on that. I said what I needed to say.”
Meanwhile, world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus refused to comment on the war in Ukraine and her country's involvement as a staging post for Russian troops, when asked specifically to condemn it.
The 25-year-old had been urged on Sunday by her French Open first-round opponent, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, to take a personal stand on the war.
“I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question,” she told a news conference before a reporter asked about her relationship with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and whether a potential world number one should be associated with him. Sabalenka has met Lukashenko in the past.
Lukashenko, Russian president Vladimir Putin's staunchest ally among its neighbours, celebrated Sabalenka's Australian Open victory in January and said recently that people knew which country she hailed from even if she was playing under a neutral flag.
“I've got no comments to you,” she said. “You've got enough answers from me, and I've got no comments to you.”
Sabalenka said on Sunday that no Russian or Belarusian athlete supported the war.
In March 2022, tennis's governing bodies barred players from Russia and Belarus from competing under the name or flag of either country due to the war, requiring them to play under neutral flags.
Sabalenka will take over the number one spot from Iga Swiatek of Poland if she wins the Grand Slam tournament in Paris.
Kostyuk had refused to shake Sabalenka's hand after losing to her 6-3 6-2 on Sunday and urged her to take a stronger, more personal stand against the war.
“She (Sabalenka) never says that she personally doesn't support this war, and I feel like journalists should change the questions you ask these athletes because the war is already there,” Kostyuk said. — Reuters
Djokovic stands by Kosovo statement, Sabalenka refuses to comment on war
