Brazilian prodigy Wild on cloud nine after Medvedev upset

Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild said it was the happiest day of his life after beating world number two Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old, making his debut at Roland Garros, won a gruelling contest 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4, sending the Russian second seed home in the first round of the Grand Slam.
“It's definitely the happiest day of my life. But the tournament is not over, and I have worked very hard to be here, and I would like to stay as long as possible,” he told a press conference.
“From the first day, I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I knew how to play. I've seen him (Medvedev) play thousands of times. I just had to believe in myself and believe in the work I've been doing.”
Wild, who had not played a tour-level tournament nor a Grand Slam main draw since 2020, concentrated on the clay-court circuits earlier this year, claiming championships in Chile and Argentina.
“The French Open is a very special tournament for me. I think with so many times I've played here I could get the experience I need to qualify this year and get past the first round, but I think it's momentum. You have to make that momentum last as long as possible,” he added.
The Brazilian, who qualified in Paris by beating Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the final round, said his inspiration came from record 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.
“He's a guy I've admired all my life. The way he plays, the spirit he puts on the court and the way he wants to win, you don't see that every day, you don't see that in anybody. He's Rafael Nadal,” Wild said.
Meanwhile, an exhausted Gael Monfils said his epic five-set comeback victory over Sebastian Baez was one of the greatest matches of his career.
The 36-year-old Frenchman was one point away from going 5-0 down in the deciding set of the near four-hour match before mounting a sensational comeback to win 3-6 6-3 7-5 1-6 7-5 under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier.
Monfils, who reached a career-high sixth in the world in 2016, last appeared at a Grand Slam in the 2022 Australian Open quarter-finals before missing much of last season due to heel surgery.
He said Tuesday's match would live long in the memory.
"It's definitely in like top two (matches in my career)," Monfils said at his press conference after the match ended after midnight.
"Of course, this one is another flavour. I'm older and (had) even fewer chances to win this match today. Top two, top one. It was a great atmosphere tonight."
Monfils, who lost in the second round in 2021 and is now ranked number 394, was visibly cramping at the end of the match and credited the Paris crowd for inspiring him to a victory that earned a second-round encounter with sixth seed Holger Rune.
"I'm playing full adrenaline, like honestly I asked the crowd to scream and somehow I juice up," he added. "I know on the one hand I will pay and I had to hold it at the end.
"But I hope to have a good night today and tomorrow, heavy recovery. No matter what, I will be ready for him on Thursday."
He said it had been difficult getting back into court shape after the long recovery from his injury and that it took time to shake off any unease about the pain.
"At a certain age it's a bit tough when you start again when you're back on the courts," added Monfils, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2008.
"Last week in Lyon was really good for me. Even though I was defeated, I could run. I could run without this apprehension." — Reuters
