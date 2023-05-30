Frans aims to keep title at home in NMB Half Marathon
Bay runner in top shape and promises to bring A-game on race day

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 30 May 2023
Top Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans will be chasing a podium finish at 2023’s NMB Half Marathon 21.1km at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
The event, organised by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, saw a thrilling finish in 2022 when Lesotho’s Namakoe Nkhasi won in a personal best time of 1hr 1min 1sec, narrowly beating hometown favourite Frans by two seconds...
