Sabalenka surges, Kostyuk urges stronger anti-war stance after French Open boos

The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her first-round defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up in Paris in 2021, was dragged into a dogfight by Czech Jiri Vesely before advancing in four sets and seeds Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz also reached the second round.

Kostyuk had warned she would not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's invasion of its neighbour and she kept her word on a sun-kissed court Philippe Chatrier after losing 6-3 6-2 to world number two Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, who initially thought that the boos were for her, theatrically bowed to supporters before thanking them for their backing and later said she understood Kostyuk's choice to skip the customary gesture.