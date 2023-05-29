×

Sport

High drama at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Two cars and a bike bite the dust in series of mishaps

By Brendan Kelly - 29 May 2023
Winston Marais is fully focused as he keeps Jason Nell at bay.
WINNING TRACK: Winston Marais is fully focused as he keeps Jason Nell at bay.
Image: Darryl Kukard

Round three of the regional and club championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway provided high drama from early in the morning when Tom Flynn rolled his immaculately prepared Datsun 120Y during qualifying as he exited turn seven onto the main straight.

After having tumbled over about five or six times the car landed back on its wheels and, due to a well-constructed roll cage, Flynn walked away unscathed.

The drama then moved to regional saloons in race one where Deon Slabbert and Charl Visser put on a masterful driving display in their very quick Class A VW Polos that had the enthusiastic crowd on their feet with their close racing.

Unfortunately, Slabbert was tagged by a backmarker as they began to lap the field and his Polo slid off the circuit into a tyre barrier destroying the front of the car.

The drama then moved to the motorcycles where after having put in a brilliant performance, winning the first two heats and well on his way to taking the third heat as well, Oliver McKay’s glove got stuck in the throttle as he headed down the short straight into turn seven, leaving him with no option other than to jump off the bike, which proceeded to destroy itself as it tumbled away.

Class E in the regional modified saloons proved to be the highlight of the day with some close racing action taking place and positions changing on a regular basis.

Kenzo Barnard, 17, put the skills that he has learnt on the Karting and Dirt Oval tracks to good use with some incredibly brave moves to overtake around the outside of turns one and two in his Syrabix-sponsored VW Golf Mk1.

He was up against newcomer Raymond Redinger in his Pitpro VW Golf Mk1, Jason Nell in his Spannerworx VW Golf Mk1 and the Algoa Grand Prix Indoor Karting-sponsored Opel Supercars of Tom Hugo and Peter Schultz.

Overall results:

Regional Saloons

Class A: 1 Deon Slabbert; Class C: 1 Steven Phillips; Class D: 1 Julian Herman, 2 Winston Marais, 3 Stephan Aucamp; Class E: 1 Kenzo Barnard, 2 Jason Nell, 3 Tom Hugo; Class F: 1 Andrew Meyer, 2 Andrew Boshoff, 3 Keisha Potgieter; Class X: 1 Charl Visser, 2 Raymond Redinger, 3 Shaun Heidemann

Coastal Challenge Historics and Classics

Class A: 1 Chris Nell, 2 Derek Boy; Class C: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Anton Ehlers, 3 Angelique Griffin; Class D: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Rob Halgreen, 3 Pat Fourie; Class E: 1 Ron Scott; Retro Classics: 1 Syd Lippstreu, 2 Ian Oberholzer, 3 Jeandre Marais; Open Tops:1 Winston Marais

Motorcycles

600cc: 1 Ivor Vermaak, 2 Oliver McKay

Powersport: 1 Ronnie Doyle

Unlimited: 1 Donovan van der Merwe, 2 Nkululeko Majola, 3 Timothy Benn

Historics: 1 Irfaan Johnson, 2 Bernard Els

CBR 150 Motorcycles

Junior: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Anikilitha Nombana

Clubmans: 1 Ashton Heidemann, 2 Emma Oberholzer, 3 Craig Benn

45-Minute Endurance Race: 1 Julian Herman and Dean Ball, 2 Ron Scott and Charl Visser, 3 Kiesha Potgieter

Index of Performance: 1 Xolela Njumbuxa, 2 Julian Herman and Dean Ball, 3 Kiesha Potgieter.

