SA’s elite athletes chasing Ethiopian stars in Gqeberha race

Though they will be eager to strengthen their grip on the SPAR Grand Prix, Ethiopian athletes won’t have it all their own way this weekend, with a strong South African contingent preparing to put up a fight in the second leg of SA’s premier women’s 10km roadrunning series in Summerstrand on Saturday.
Even in the absence of defending series champion Tadu Nare, who finished eighth at the London Marathon on the same day, the Ethiopian contingent dominated the opening leg of the series in Cape Town last month.
Hiyane Lama made a spectacular debut on the road over 10km, storming to victory in cold and wet conditions in 33:42, with compatriot and Nedbank Running Club teammate Selam Gebre taking second position.
This year the best four results scored by an athlete in the six-leg series will count at the end of the season, meaning that runners can miss one or even two races and still have a chance to win overall.
Lama won’t be competing on Saturday, but Nare will make her season debut, accompanied by Gebre. This suggests that the Ethiopian juggernaut will continue to be the team to beat in the Friendly City.
The next three finishers in the Cape Town race are all taking part in Gqeberha and are keen to make an emphatic statement in the absence of series leader Lama, even with Nare and Gebre in the race.
Glenrose Xaba (Boxer Athletics Club), who was third in Cape Town and is now the top-ranked South African in the series, is eager to challenge the international contingent, as are Kesa Molotsane (Murray & Roberts Running Club) and Cacisile Sosibo (Boxer Athletics Club), who were fourth and fifth respectively in Cape Town.
After missing out on the first contest in Cape Town, former multiple series winner Irvette van Zyl (Hollywood Athletics Club) is also in the lineup for the Gqeberha race.
This weekend there will be plenty of interest a little further back in the field, with Grace de Oliveira preparing to become the only second runner to complete 100 SPAR Women’s Challenge races.
So far, in the more than 30-year history of the series, only the iconic Sonja Laxton achieved a century of races when she completed the race in Johannesburg in October 2019.
De Oliveira has had an illustrious running career, including representing SA in the standard marathon and, moving up to the ultra-marathons, achieving an amazing seven gold medals in the Comrades Marathon.
Competing in the 60-plus age category, the Durban-based athlete, now running in the colours of the Phantane Athletics Club, finished second in the grandmasters category in Cape Town in 45:10, kicking off her series with an excellent nine points.
“We are so excited to be hosting the 30th edition of the SPAR Women's Challenge Gqeberha,” SPAR Eastern Cape advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said.
“As the event sponsor, we are ready to once again welcome elite athletes from around Africa, as well as thousands of social runners and walkers, and we are eager to celebrate the race’s anniversary with live entertainment and various activities which are planned for race day.
“As always, this race is expected to be superbly organised, thanks to the incredible team that puts it together, and we invite runners and walkers from across SA to join us in this roadrunning extravaganza.”
The 10km race starts at 7am and the 5km fun run will begin at 8am at the traditional venue at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand, with both contests taking place on fast courses which are suited for participants to set quick times and chase personal bests.
Entries are being taken online and the first 8,000 entrants will receive goodie bags and T-shirts. — BLD Communications
SA’s elite athletes chasing Ethiopian stars in Gqeberha race
Thousands expected to turn out for SPAR Women’s Challenge at its traditional venue
Image: REG CALDECOTT
