Mom-to-be Mfunzi will take it easy at 2023’s women’s 10km
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 24 May 2023
Star Nelson Mandela Bay road runner and mother-to-be Ntombesintu Mfunzi has not let pregnancy prohibit her from doing what she loves most.
Though six months pregnant, excited first-time mother-to-be Mfunzi says she will still compete in local 10km and 5km races...
