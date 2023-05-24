×

Sport

Mom-to-be Mfunzi will take it easy at 2023’s women’s 10km

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 24 May 2023

Star Nelson Mandela Bay road runner and mother-to-be Ntombesintu Mfunzi has not let pregnancy prohibit her from doing what she loves most.

Though six months pregnant, excited first-time mother-to-be Mfunzi says she will still compete in local 10km and 5km races...

