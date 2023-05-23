EL, Southern Cape drivers dominate at Victory Raceway qualifier

They came, they saw and they conquered while entertaining a huge crowd in the national qualifier event in ideal conditions at Victory Raceway on Saturday night.
Out-of-town drivers secured most of the top spots across the competing classes.
In the fiercely contested 1660 class, with 19 entries, it was East Londoners Marthinus Muller (Redline Group), who enjoyed a dominant evening, taking home overall honours, and Johan Visagie (Tinco Auto) in second and Gqeberha star Percy Noah (Noah’s Service Centre) in third.
The V8 American Saloon class lost a couple of its big hitters during the heats, with the biggest of these being Pieta Victor, who dominated the opening race but unfortunately suffered transmission failure in the second heat while enjoying a comfortable lead.
In the final, it was George Motor Club legend Bennie Greyling (Benver Construction) who triumphed over local star Vincent Venter (Sicherheit Mega/Quest/COMPRSA/Hanger 51) in second and third place going to Oudtshoorn visitor Lucius Fourie (Systech Automotive/Eden Electrical).
The Heavy Metal class was won by Marco Barnard (KR Performance/M and J Bakkie Centre/Turbo Clinic) from George Motor Club in his well-turned-out BMW, who finished ahead of JP Coetzee (M and M Tyres/Ola’s Bodyworks) and Pierre van der Berg (Baytech/Advance Farming/FW Racing/Ibhayi Windscreens).
In the 2.1 Modified class, Henties de Villers (Tretson Beordery/Cooline Trucking/Mossie’s Engineering) showed his pure class winning a hard-fought final among a star-studded field with Burger van der Westhuizen (Kell Aluminium/Le Roux Engineering/RGR Racing/ Damprrof) from Oudtshoorn in second and local man Neels Vermaak (Vermaak Transport and Plant/ERP Trucking Company) grabbing third.
The Hotrod class saw another Border one-two with Derick van der Westhuizen (Golden Camp Solutions/KIA East London) taking the win from Ashley Victor (Louw’s Gearbox and Clutch) and Emile Bothma in third.
In the Pink Rod class for women, 14-year-old Nadia Rautenbach (JBM Bodyworks/Gearworld/Nanini/Supreme Towing) put in a scintillating display to finish second to championship leader Bianca Westraadt (Must Be Nice Clothing/STS Structures) and Annuschké Landman taking home third spot.
The driver-of-the-day award went to Muller, who performed brilliantly against some of the top 1660 drivers in the country, claiming overall victory.
The dirt oval action moves to PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road for round five of their club championship on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
EL, Southern Cape drivers dominate at Victory Raceway qualifier
Muller named driver-of-the-day after winning 1660 category
Image: PETER HENNING
