Medvedev says 'unbelievable' Rome triumph among his best wins

Daniil Medvedev rose to number two in the world rankings ahead of the French Open by capturing the Rome title on Sunday and the Russian said his unexpected win on clay counts as one of his most special triumphs.
Heading into Rome, Medvedev had won 18 of his 19 titles — including the 2021 US Open — on hard courts, with his Mallorca Open victory on grass the same year the only exception.
The 27-year-old, who previously made no secret of his dislike for clay, was a player transformed at the Italian Open and ended the tournament with a 7-5 7-5 win over rising Dane Holger Rune.
Asked where his victory ranked among his many successes, Medvedev told reporters: “In a way, number one, just because it's the first one on clay and it's unbelievable.
“I'd never have thought I'd be able to make this. I have to be honest, a Grand Slam is always bigger. The US Open is always number one there.
“This one is special because I didn't think it was going to happen. I still don't believe — not that I won it, but I played so well this week.”
Medvedev said using new strings this year had helped his clay game as they were softer and aided his deep groundstrokes.
But there were some concerns at the beginning of the year when they did not work as well on the hard courts in Australia.
“I was 100% doubting myself,” Medvedev said.
“Should I go back to the old ones, I was playing well with it? I said 'No, let's try more'. Now it's unbelievable.”
Medvedev drew first blood in the first Rome final since 2004 not to feature 22-time Grand Slam champions, Rafa Nadal or Djokovic, breaking in the 12th game where he met a feeble drop shot from Rune with a powerful drive to wrap up the first set.
Rune, at 20 the youngest finalist at the Foro Italico since Spaniard Nadal 17 years ago, broke to love in the first game of the second set and pounced again for a 4-3 lead after Medvedev hit back to level the scores.
But the aggressive world number seven appeared to run out of steam late in a physically demanding spell to hand the advantage back to Medvedev, who produced a tight hold thanks to two huge serves before closing out the victory in style.
“I always want to believe in myself and I always try to do my best as I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world,” Medvedev, who had not won a match in Rome before this year's tournament, said.
“At the same time, honestly I didn't believe much I could win a Masters 1000 on clay in my career because usually I hated it and I didn't feel good on it, nothing was working.
“Before this tournament already in Madrid and Monte Carlo, I was not feeling too bad. I didn't have any big tantrums and was like 'OK, let's continue' and here I felt amazing in practice.
“But then you need to play the toughest opponents in the world and try to make it. I'm really happy that I managed to do it and prove to myself and everybody that I'm capable.” — Reuters
Medvedev says 'unbelievable' Rome triumph among his best wins
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
