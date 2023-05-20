The players will return to their respective domestic and provincial teams for the remainder of the TNL that ends in the first week of July and they will meet again in Stellenbosch for the final stretch of the World Cup preparations.
“As a federation, we have given coach Norma and the management team all the support they needed in preparing the best team for the World Cup,” said NSA president Cecilia Molokwane.
“This will be for the first time in 60 years that a Netball World Cup is hosted on African soil, therefore our expectation for a podium finish as hosts is a fair one. We can’t host and become spectators in our own backyard — we need to make sure that South Africa and other African countries make it to the podium come August 6.
“We have spoken to the players and team at large about the importance of this World Cup and what we expect of them without applying any pressure on them.
“From Netball South Africa, we are pleased with the selected players, and we know for sure that they will do well. We are throwing all the much-needed support to the team, and we have full confidence in that and what they can deliver for us. This is their one chance to write their names in the history books,” added Molokwane.
The 2023 Netball World Cup will be staged from July 28 till August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
Spar Proteas Squad: Bongiwe Msomi (capt); Karla Pretorius (VC); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Owethu Ngubane; Refiloe Nketsa; Phumza Maweni; Lenize Potgieter; Lefebre Rademan; Nicola Smith; Jeante Strydom; Nichole Taljaard; Elmere van der Berg; Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter
Netball SA announces squad for World Cup in Cape Town
Sports reporter
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Netball South Africa (NSA) has confirmed the 15-player squad, to be led by Bongiwe Msomi, for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July and August.
Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer has been in camp with South African-based players who are on a four-week break from the Telkom Netball League (TNL).
The team assembled at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports (SAS) which has been their training base since 2022 on the May 7 and have worked closely with the Australian mentor for her to finally select her team.
Plummer, who will lead her South African charges to their second successive World Cup since 2019, believes she has selected the best players to represent South Africa.
“We have been in camp since May 7 and I believe we have worked very hard with the players at our disposal,” she said during the announcement on Friday night.
“We have had some technical and tactical aspects of the game put to the players and at their game. We managed to get some practice matches as well so that we are sure. We have chosen the best 15 players (12 travelling and 3 reserves) which we believe are the best options.”
The players will return to their respective domestic and provincial teams for the remainder of the TNL that ends in the first week of July and they will meet again in Stellenbosch for the final stretch of the World Cup preparations.
“As a federation, we have given coach Norma and the management team all the support they needed in preparing the best team for the World Cup,” said NSA president Cecilia Molokwane.
“This will be for the first time in 60 years that a Netball World Cup is hosted on African soil, therefore our expectation for a podium finish as hosts is a fair one. We can’t host and become spectators in our own backyard — we need to make sure that South Africa and other African countries make it to the podium come August 6.
“We have spoken to the players and team at large about the importance of this World Cup and what we expect of them without applying any pressure on them.
“From Netball South Africa, we are pleased with the selected players, and we know for sure that they will do well. We are throwing all the much-needed support to the team, and we have full confidence in that and what they can deliver for us. This is their one chance to write their names in the history books,” added Molokwane.
The 2023 Netball World Cup will be staged from July 28 till August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
Spar Proteas Squad: Bongiwe Msomi (capt); Karla Pretorius (VC); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Owethu Ngubane; Refiloe Nketsa; Phumza Maweni; Lenize Potgieter; Lefebre Rademan; Nicola Smith; Jeante Strydom; Nichole Taljaard; Elmere van der Berg; Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer