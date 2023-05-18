South Africa's premier track racing series, the National Extreme Festival, visits Pretoria’s Zwartkops circuit on Saturday.
The Gauteng crowd can look forward to Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, CompCare Polo Cup, G+H Extreme Supercars, Investchem Formula 1600 and Toyota Gazoo Cup.
In the Global Touring Cars, young gun Saood Variawa holds the upper hand in his Toyota Corolla GTC ahead of reigning champion Robert Wolk in a similar car.
Keegan Campos and Bradley Liebenberg have each scored a double GTC SupaCup victory so far in 2023.
The CompCare Polo Cup is guaranteed to thrill and this year’s champion will win a factory GTC SupaCup drive in 2024. First round winners Charl Visser and Dawie van der Merwe find themselves under pressure from Killarney winner Giordano Lupini.
The fastest action of the weekend will be provided by the G+H Transport Extreme Supercars. Just a handful of points split Charl Arangies’ Mercedes-AMG GT, Gianni Giannoccaro’s Nissan GT-R and Jonathan du Toit’s Lamborghini Huracán.
It’s Gauteng vs the Cape in the Investchem Formula 1600 single seaters as local lad Gerard Geldenhuys and Cape Town’s Troy Dolinschek arrive at Zwartkops on two wins apiece in the first four races.
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Double Cups will see a target on Sa’aad Variawa’s back after his domination of the first few GR Yaris rounds.
Citizen scribe Mark Jones leads the Toyota GR86 Media Cup with Setshaba Mashigo, Chad Luckhoff, Brendon Staniforth, Denis Droppa, Reuben van Niekerk and John Thomson in pursuit.
The family-focused day includes a pro drifting extravaganza and a fan walk on track. Entry is R130 per adult, R90 for students and under 12s enter free. Tickets are available at the gate and more information is available at www.zwartkops.co.za.
National Extreme Festival to thrill Zwartkops on Saturday
Image: Supplied
