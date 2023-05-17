×

Sport

Top-class field expected at NMB Half Marathon

About 1,500 local, national and international elite athletes set to compete

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 17 May 2023

Event organisers say road running fans can expect fireworks at 2023’s Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon, doubling up as the SA Championships, at Pollok Beach on June 3.

The event, organised by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, saw a thrilling finish in 2022 when Lesotho’s Namakoe Nkhasi won in a personal best time of 1hr, 1min 1sec, narrowly beating hometown favourite Melikhaya Frans by seconds...

