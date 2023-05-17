EP must remain calm in heat of battle, says Williams
Premium
By George Byron - 17 May 2023
EP must remain calm in the heat of battle when they face the Falcons in a make-or-break Currie Cup First Division clash in Kempton Park on Saturday, Elephants co-captain Diego Williams says.
After defeating Boland in their last outing, EP must beat the Falcons at the Barnard Stadium if they want to qualify for the First Division final on June 23...
EP must remain calm in heat of battle, says Williams
EP must remain calm in the heat of battle when they face the Falcons in a make-or-break Currie Cup First Division clash in Kempton Park on Saturday, Elephants co-captain Diego Williams says.
After defeating Boland in their last outing, EP must beat the Falcons at the Barnard Stadium if they want to qualify for the First Division final on June 23...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby