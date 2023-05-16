Ruche Moodley follows in his father’s footsteps

Gqeberha teenage speedster Ruche Moodley proved once again this weekend that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree as he set the international motorcycling world alight.
The 16-year-old son of legendary SA and UAE superbike champion Arushen Moodley is competing internationally in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and set a new lap record in his first race at the iconic Le Mans Circuit on his way to a podium finish after having qualified 13th on the grid.
Moodley’s third-place finish has also moved him up into the top 10 in the championship.
With four rounds left in the very competitive series, this will be a confidence boost for the up-and-coming young rider who has been taken under the wings of Brad and Darryn Binder as they travel to the world’s best racing circuits.
“Thanks to everyone for their support, especially my family for all of the sacrifices they have made for me to be here,” Moodley said.
“I had a really good race, quite difficult coming from 13th on the grid, but I pushed really hard from the start and knew I could get a good position.
“In the end, it was a podium finish so I am really happy.
“Brad Binder was a big help on Thursday, as it was my first time at Le Mans, he showed me the right lines which helped me tremendously.”
The Red Bull Rookies Cup is now in its 17th year and sees 26 youngsters from all corners of the world competing on identical KTM RC 250 R four-stroke motorcycles and is the stepping stone to Moto3 and ultimately MotoGP, as the Grand Prix paddock watches the intense racing action, picking out future stars.
The Rookies themselves watch their GP heroes in action looking for tips and inspiration.
Race two on Sunday was a bruising affair for Moodley, after having fought his way up to sixth place from 13th on the grid again.
With six laps to go, Moodley, unfortunately, lost the front end of the bike in one of the tight corners and crashed out of contention.
The next race weekend is on June 10 and 11 at Mugello, in Italy.
HeraldLIVE
Ruche Moodley follows in his father’s footsteps
Young gun sets new lap record in debut at iconic Le Mans
Image: FACEBOOK
HeraldLIVE
