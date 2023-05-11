Da Silva shines in maiden SA senior golf event

Adilson da Silva laid down an early marker in his Sunshine Senior Tour debut with a flawless round of 63 on the first day of the Nelson Mandela Bay Classic at Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old Brazilian, who has been based in SA for several decades, birdied the first two holes after starting on the back nine, and that proved to be the catalyst for a run of nine birdies to lead Gregg Upton, with a round of 66, by three strokes.
James Kingston and Grant Muller, after 67s, were four off the pace and a shot further back on four-under were former champions Chris Williams (2021) and Doug McGuigan (2022).
Da Silva has a familiarity with the Humewood links and recently competed there in the regular Sunshine Tour event earlier this year.
With a mild south-easterly blowing, he said the conditions suited his game as his stroke-making came together, complementing some solid driving with a series of laser-like approaches.
“Today I felt very comfortable out there. I hit the ball well and was very happy with my driving,” he said.
“On top of that my approach shots were solid.
"You know, sometimes you can hit good approaches but they end up just too long or too short. Today I managed to get a number of them around the pin.”
The Brazilian had chances on the second nine to increase his lead, with several birdie attempts inches off the mark, but he said he would not beat himself up over that.
“I will take nine under any day because it’s the reality that you can’t hole all of them,” he said.
“My putting has been erratic so I am very happy with anything under 30 putts.”
Like Da Silva, Upton was the epitome of solidity, keeping bogeys off his card and sinking six birdies, three on each nine, to keep in touch with the leader.
Kingston, the European Legends Tour order of merit winner in 2022, was disappointed he didn’t take advantage of the front nine after getting to five under on the back nine, which he played first.
He took some time to find his rhythm in what he called “great conditions for scoring”, but came to life midway through his first nine when he eagled the par-five 15th and birdied the next three holes.
“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to build on that and did nothing on the second nine, despite having a number of shortish wedges in,” he said.
“But if you’d given me five under this morning, I’m sure I would have taken it.”
Defending champion McGuigan had similar sentiments.
“Yes and no,” he replied when asked if he was happy with his final effort of 68.
“I was happy to be four under on the first nine but then I made two soft bogeys which really got my hackles raised.
“I brought it back nicely with birdies at the fifth and eighth holes and I would have probably taken four-under at the beginning of the day. You can’t be upset with a 68.”
Despite Da Silva’s outstanding display, McGuigan said he was ready to grind it out and continue to build on Wednesday’s round.
“Two weeks ago I was six behind after the first day and I managed to win so it’s not impossible,” he said.
“But, of course, Adilson is a very tidy golfer and has been around for a long time, so there is a lot of work to be done.”
Leading scores:
-9 – Adilson da Silva 63
-6 – Gregg Upton 66
-5 – James Kingston, Grant Muller 67
-4 – Doug McGuigan, Chris Williams 68
-3 – Didier Plassan, Mark Bright 69
-2 – Keith Horne, Andre Cruse, Callie Swart 70
-1 – Philip van den Berg, Teddy Mathebula, Mogketeng Mashego 71.
