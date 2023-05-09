Wrestlers to put clinch hold on bullying and drugs in schools
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 09 May 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW) will be anticipating a clean finish when tackling the fight against bullying and drug abuse at high schools around the city this week.
The anti-bully and drug initiatives are part of the Wrestle Monster event, which is held in partnership with the department of education...
Wrestlers to put clinch hold on bullying and drugs in schools
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW) will be anticipating a clean finish when tackling the fight against bullying and drug abuse at high schools around the city this week.
The anti-bully and drug initiatives are part of the Wrestle Monster event, which is held in partnership with the department of education...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer