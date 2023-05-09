×

Sport

Wrestlers to put clinch hold on bullying and drugs in schools

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 09 May 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW) will be anticipating a clean finish when tackling the fight against bullying and drug abuse at high schools around the city this week.

The anti-bully and drug initiatives are part of the Wrestle Monster event, which is held in partnership with the department of education...

