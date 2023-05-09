Nelson Mandela Bay’s Frans aiming for Cape Town top 10 finish
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 09 May 2023
Still recovering from the agony of running and completing the Boston Marathon in April, Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans will settle for a top 10 finish in the Absa Run Your City 10km Cape Town leg on Sunday.
The Cape Town race will be the second event of the five-leg series...
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Frans aiming for Cape Town top 10 finish
Still recovering from the agony of running and completing the Boston Marathon in April, Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans will settle for a top 10 finish in the Absa Run Your City 10km Cape Town leg on Sunday.
The Cape Town race will be the second event of the five-leg series...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby