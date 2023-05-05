×

LISTEN | Daron Mann talks to SA Deaf Rugby’s Lauren Terras

05 May 2023
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
The 12-man SA team finished fourth at the recent Deaf Rugby Sevens in Cordoba, Argentina, giving a boost to deaf sport in the country.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to SA Deaf Rugby Association acting president Lauren Terras about the tournament and the state of deaf rugby in the country.

