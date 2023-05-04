On your marks, get set, go!

With all the fun to be had at the SPAR Women’s Challenge, athletes and recreational runners hardly need extra incentive to enter.
But the family retailer in the Eastern Cape has never been one to do things in half measures.
A look at the prizes, giveaways and opportunities to make a difference at the Gqeberha leg of the iconic race quickly tells you that everyone will be a winner — whether it’s on or off the asphalt.
SPAR EC advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said the company wanted to get as many people as possible to support the event and enjoy themselves.
“We want to see the dads dressing up and bringing the gees. We want the moms with their kiddies in prams. We want the brothers and sisters. We want the families,” she said.
The country’s Most Beautiful Road Race takes place at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Pollok Beach on May 27.
After a couple of editions of the pandemic-enforced Virtual Women’s Challenge, it will be the first one run in its original format.
While that is reason enough to dust off the running shoes and experience the event as nature intended, participants will not want to miss out on what else is on offer.
For starters, SPAR and Proton Cars are giving South African entrants over the age of 18 the chance to win an X5O SUV, valued at R449,900.
In this promotional competition, one finalist will be determined by random draw at each of the races (Cape Town, Gqeberha, Durban, Mbombela, Tshwane and Johannesburg), with the competition commencing at each of these venues on the respective race days.
They will be notified on the day of the event and one of the six will then be in line to win the X5O.
To be eligible, participants in the Women’s Challenge in Nelson Mandela Bay must visit the Proton stand, view the range of cars and place the tear-off section on their race numbers in the lucky draw container.
Also up for grabs are incredible prizes for those schools, athletics clubs, Nelson Mandela University residences and businesses that submit the highest number of entries.
The icing on the cake is the goodie bags and T-shirts that will go to the first 8,000 entrants.
Of course, the SPAR Women’s Challenge is also about the thousands of supporters who come down to the beachfront to cheer on the runners, joggers, walkers and loved ones.
They will have even more of a reason to attend this year as the retailer is offering a lucky draw prize of groceries for a year, valued at R30,000, to celebrate its three decades in the province.
But the winning is not just about incredible feats on the road and these amazing prizes.
The 2023 event is recognising Gqeberha-based Autism EC and the Umphanda Foundation for Autism for empowering those in their care and removing stigmas around the condition.
A portion of the funds raised by the race will be donated to these NGOs.
Shadrach said the retailer’s goal through supporting this cause was to make a difference in the lives of both children and adults affected by the condition.
“These organisations don’t just provide once-off assistance but are invested long-term in the people they help,” she said.
That is why SPAR EC has adapted its national We’re for Smiles campaign to create the tagline Forever Smiles for its beneficiaries.
Entry forms can be obtained from SPAR stores, The Footballer, Brian Bands, Action Sports, Sportsmans Warehouse and UD Sports (Graaff-Reinet) until May 19.
Go to www.soulgoodbookings.co.za to register online. The cost is R150 for the 10km and R70 for the 5km.
For more info, visit www.sparwomensrace.co.za.
On your marks, get set, go!
Excitement mounting before better-than-ever SPAR Women’s Challenge
Image: LEON HUGO
With all the fun to be had at the SPAR Women’s Challenge, athletes and recreational runners hardly need extra incentive to enter.
But the family retailer in the Eastern Cape has never been one to do things in half measures.
A look at the prizes, giveaways and opportunities to make a difference at the Gqeberha leg of the iconic race quickly tells you that everyone will be a winner — whether it’s on or off the asphalt.
SPAR EC advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said the company wanted to get as many people as possible to support the event and enjoy themselves.
“We want to see the dads dressing up and bringing the gees. We want the moms with their kiddies in prams. We want the brothers and sisters. We want the families,” she said.
The country’s Most Beautiful Road Race takes place at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Pollok Beach on May 27.
After a couple of editions of the pandemic-enforced Virtual Women’s Challenge, it will be the first one run in its original format.
While that is reason enough to dust off the running shoes and experience the event as nature intended, participants will not want to miss out on what else is on offer.
For starters, SPAR and Proton Cars are giving South African entrants over the age of 18 the chance to win an X5O SUV, valued at R449,900.
In this promotional competition, one finalist will be determined by random draw at each of the races (Cape Town, Gqeberha, Durban, Mbombela, Tshwane and Johannesburg), with the competition commencing at each of these venues on the respective race days.
They will be notified on the day of the event and one of the six will then be in line to win the X5O.
To be eligible, participants in the Women’s Challenge in Nelson Mandela Bay must visit the Proton stand, view the range of cars and place the tear-off section on their race numbers in the lucky draw container.
Also up for grabs are incredible prizes for those schools, athletics clubs, Nelson Mandela University residences and businesses that submit the highest number of entries.
The icing on the cake is the goodie bags and T-shirts that will go to the first 8,000 entrants.
Of course, the SPAR Women’s Challenge is also about the thousands of supporters who come down to the beachfront to cheer on the runners, joggers, walkers and loved ones.
They will have even more of a reason to attend this year as the retailer is offering a lucky draw prize of groceries for a year, valued at R30,000, to celebrate its three decades in the province.
But the winning is not just about incredible feats on the road and these amazing prizes.
The 2023 event is recognising Gqeberha-based Autism EC and the Umphanda Foundation for Autism for empowering those in their care and removing stigmas around the condition.
A portion of the funds raised by the race will be donated to these NGOs.
Shadrach said the retailer’s goal through supporting this cause was to make a difference in the lives of both children and adults affected by the condition.
“These organisations don’t just provide once-off assistance but are invested long-term in the people they help,” she said.
That is why SPAR EC has adapted its national We’re for Smiles campaign to create the tagline Forever Smiles for its beneficiaries.
Entry forms can be obtained from SPAR stores, The Footballer, Brian Bands, Action Sports, Sportsmans Warehouse and UD Sports (Graaff-Reinet) until May 19.
Go to www.soulgoodbookings.co.za to register online. The cost is R150 for the 10km and R70 for the 5km.
For more info, visit www.sparwomensrace.co.za.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer