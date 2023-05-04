×

Sport

Clarendon Park Primary blazes hockey trail

Competitive performance could translate into provincial and national team representation, coach says

04 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Clarendon Park Primary School’s sublime performances in a medley of hockey festivals recently ensured its emergence as a force to be reckoned with on astroturf.

The tone was set for the first boys’ hockey team at the start of three outings when, from March 30 to April 1, the side played at the Tavcor VW Alan Lones Hockey and Rugby Festival...

