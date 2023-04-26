Hockey treat at Grey as top schools vie for Hibbert Shield

Reigning champions SACS will have a target on their backs when they defend their title in the fourth edition of the Hibbert Shield hockey tournament, which will be hosted by Grey High at the Rectory astro from Thursday to Sunday.
The Cape Town side have shown sublime form this season and include an 11-0 thumping of Grey High in a recent inter-schools fixture.
They will be eager to maintain that sort of momentum going into the Hibbert Shield, which will see 12 top hockey schools from around SA vying for the title.
Among those ranked in the national top 10 are Garsfontein (2nd), Clifton (3rd), SACS (4th) and DHS (5th).
But rankings will count for nothing when the players run out onto the field and the quality of the teams at the event will ensure a feast of top-class hockey over the four days.
SACS were full value for the victory a year ago as they defeated Bishops 3-1 in the final and if they build up confidence in their pool matches by going through unbeaten, it will be major boost for their title defence.
They became the third winners of the Shield following the triumphs of Paul Roos Gymnasium in 2019 and Grey High in 2021. The tournament was disrupted by Covid for nearly two years.
The 12 teams have been divided into three pools of four, with the top sides qualifying for the quarterfinals to be played on Saturday.
The tournament will come to a conclusion on Sunday with the final positional playoffs, and the main final scheduled for 11.30.
None of the pools are easy, with a good spread of talented teams in each division, but SACS will be well tested by DHS, Pearson and Selborne.
Grey High have a tough opener on Thursday against the highly-rated Clifton outfit, but a good result there for the home team could set them up for a tournament to remember.
In pool 3, former champs Paul Roos and Garsfontein stand out as the teams to watch, but they will have Woodridge, who were the best co-ed school at the recent Fairmont Festival, and Westville nipping at their heels.
The pools are:
Pool 1: Grey High, Menlo Park, Clifton, Paarl Gym
Pool 2: SACS, DHS, Pearson, Selborne
Pool 3: Woodridge, Paul Roos, Westville, Garsfontein
Thursday's fixtures are:
8am: Westville v Garsfontein, Pearson v Selborne (at Pearson); 9.15: Woodridge v Paul Roos; 10.30: Grey High v Clifton; 11.45: Paarl Gym v Menlo Park; 1pm: SACS v DHS; 2.15: Paul Roos v Westville; 3.30: Garsfontein v Woodridge; 4.45: Clifton v Menlo Park; 6pm: Selborne v SACS, Pearson v DHS (at Pearson); 7.15:Grey High v Paarl Gym
