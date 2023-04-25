Malusi and Van Vliet win Motherwell Freedom Run 10km

Motherwell Freedom Run winner Yanga Malusi, of Real Gijimas, stormed to the finish in 29 minutes and 31 seconds — but slower than Melikaya Frans’s winning time of 28.39 in 2022 — at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre.
More than 700 runners took to the streets of Motherwell on Saturday to compete in the 11th edition of the 10km race.
Ikhamva athlete Cwenga Nose came in second in 29.53, with defending champion and teammate Frans, who ran the Boston Marathon last Monday, taking third place in 30.29.
In the women’s race, Kelly van Vliet of Nedbank Running Club claimed a superb win in 36.40, considering she is fresh from having competed in the recent Two Oceans 21km, in which she finished eighth in 1hr 22min.
She was also first in her 35-39 age category.
Her Nedbank teammate Refeloe Solomons was the second woman home — and the first in her age 40-49 category — after crossing the finishing line in 38.00.
Solomons was closely followed by Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, in third in 38.06.
Van Vliet said she was very happy with her performance.
“I really enjoyed the race, it was well organised and the route was fast and fantastic,” she said.
Freedom Run organiser Mike Mbambani was thrilled with the results.
“Today was special, our 11th edition, we have so many young and promising athletes excelling in road running, so we can only build from here.
“We are taking sport to the people and bringing events closer to the kids.
“The Motherwell Freedom Run is a perfect example, it was accessible, where many youngsters could walk to the event to participate.
“All race arrangements went smoothly according to our plans and we are going to grow the race.
“We are grateful to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, our main sponsor, for its ongoing support.
“We also extend our appreciation to all our sponsors and supporters, CHC-SA Construction, Impact Sports, EP Athletics, and the traffic and technical officials — they all play a key role in ensuring the success of events such as these,” Mbambani said.
EPA president and seasoned athlete Sticks Stiglingh also participated in the 10km and credited the growth in the junior athletes.
“The Freedom race is an excellent 10km route, one of the best to achieve your personal best time, and I am very happy with my time today of 45.48.
“I am thrilled with the performance of the junior runners today, and I must single out 15-year-old Thandolwethu Matsalo, of Kowie Striders, who finished in an outstanding time of 33.08, and was fourth junior home.
“Matsalo started in the Kowie Striders development group and built his strength from running on the farm roads and competing in the EPA Cross Country events.
“He then joined Ikhamva Athletics Club for coach management and training and his dedication is now starting to pay off,” Stiglingh said.
Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana showed his support for the event and participants.
“I am very proud of this professional event which is hosted in Motherwell township, the fact it has reached its 11th edition deserves a special congratulations to the organisers.
“Road running has the potential to unite people of all races, ages, and levels of fitness, and this is a remarkable goal,” Kamana said.
HeraldLIVE
Malusi and Van Vliet win Motherwell Freedom Run 10km
Soccer reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Motherwell Freedom Run winner Yanga Malusi, of Real Gijimas, stormed to the finish in 29 minutes and 31 seconds — but slower than Melikaya Frans’s winning time of 28.39 in 2022 — at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre.
More than 700 runners took to the streets of Motherwell on Saturday to compete in the 11th edition of the 10km race.
Ikhamva athlete Cwenga Nose came in second in 29.53, with defending champion and teammate Frans, who ran the Boston Marathon last Monday, taking third place in 30.29.
In the women’s race, Kelly van Vliet of Nedbank Running Club claimed a superb win in 36.40, considering she is fresh from having competed in the recent Two Oceans 21km, in which she finished eighth in 1hr 22min.
She was also first in her 35-39 age category.
Her Nedbank teammate Refeloe Solomons was the second woman home — and the first in her age 40-49 category — after crossing the finishing line in 38.00.
Solomons was closely followed by Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, in third in 38.06.
Van Vliet said she was very happy with her performance.
“I really enjoyed the race, it was well organised and the route was fast and fantastic,” she said.
Freedom Run organiser Mike Mbambani was thrilled with the results.
“Today was special, our 11th edition, we have so many young and promising athletes excelling in road running, so we can only build from here.
“We are taking sport to the people and bringing events closer to the kids.
“The Motherwell Freedom Run is a perfect example, it was accessible, where many youngsters could walk to the event to participate.
“All race arrangements went smoothly according to our plans and we are going to grow the race.
“We are grateful to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, our main sponsor, for its ongoing support.
“We also extend our appreciation to all our sponsors and supporters, CHC-SA Construction, Impact Sports, EP Athletics, and the traffic and technical officials — they all play a key role in ensuring the success of events such as these,” Mbambani said.
EPA president and seasoned athlete Sticks Stiglingh also participated in the 10km and credited the growth in the junior athletes.
“The Freedom race is an excellent 10km route, one of the best to achieve your personal best time, and I am very happy with my time today of 45.48.
“I am thrilled with the performance of the junior runners today, and I must single out 15-year-old Thandolwethu Matsalo, of Kowie Striders, who finished in an outstanding time of 33.08, and was fourth junior home.
“Matsalo started in the Kowie Striders development group and built his strength from running on the farm roads and competing in the EPA Cross Country events.
“He then joined Ikhamva Athletics Club for coach management and training and his dedication is now starting to pay off,” Stiglingh said.
Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana showed his support for the event and participants.
“I am very proud of this professional event which is hosted in Motherwell township, the fact it has reached its 11th edition deserves a special congratulations to the organisers.
“Road running has the potential to unite people of all races, ages, and levels of fitness, and this is a remarkable goal,” Kamana said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer