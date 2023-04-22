Though in agony, resilient Melikhaya Frans conquers Boston Marathon
It was not the first-time impression Melikhaya Frans would have liked to make at the Boston Marathon on Monday, but he is pleased to have finished the iconic race despite battling acclimatisation and health issues.
Frans, 32, whose personal best in a marathon is 2hr 5min and 22sec, was in agony throughout the race, but nothing in him said quit, because he wanted to honour the prestigious race...
Soccer reporter
