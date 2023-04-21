New Series set to launch at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The first round of the inaugural BMW Interclub Challenge between Border Motorsport Club and Algoa Motorsport will be held at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday in round two of their monthly regional championship event.
With eight out of the 10 BMW entries making the trip down from East London, it seems highly likely that the boys from the Border will earn the bragging rights.
Wade Wright (Go Store It Park) will certainly be the man to watch as he has raced at Scribante many times, on both four wheels and on two, although Shaun Gradwell (KWT Motor Engineering) and Gareth Hewitt (Steel Pipes for Africa) must not be discounted.
Shaun Vallance (Mag Lab), RJ Green (Herbalife Nutrition), Julian Herman (Mels Motors), Zillen Harding (Concept Parts) and Paul Berry (Miles Auto Care) are all regular visitors to the tight confines of Scribante Raceway and will also be podium contenders.
Local racers Andrew Boshoff (Outback Group) and Stephan Aucamp (Injection Technik) are both making a welcome return to circuit racing, but will no doubt be on the back foot, having had little seat time in their newly built BMW E36 race cars.
The BMWs will run in the modified saloon class, as well as the 45-minute endurance class that ends off what is expected to be an action-packed day.
Dean Ball, the man who is responsible for building the majority of the BMW E36s that are racing around the country, will be making a return to racing in a single-seater VW Formula GTI and he should give defending open-top champion Jeandre’ Marais (Syrabix Pty Ltd) a run for his money.
Young Framesby High pupil Dylan Grobler (Brights Motorsport-Fuchs SA) will no doubt be hoping to continue his good form in the CBR 150 motorcycle class, having broken the lap record at the last event and then bettering that time during testing last weekend.
He will be up against Anikilitha Nombana (NMB Motorsport Development), Emma and Ethan Diener (Mag Workshop-Thunder Racing), Ruan van Zyl (Wicked Creations-Riverstone Photography) and Lonwabo Ngcanga (NMB Motorsport Development) in the junior class.
The classes that have been catered for are modified saloons, motorcycles, open-top sports cars and the Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars, including retro classic and street cars.
At the end of the three-sprint race heats per class there will be a 45-minute mini-endurance race that caters for all-comers.
Qualifying for the day’s racing starts at 8.30am, with the first race scheduled to start at 10.30am.
Algoa Motorsport Club are running a campaign to encourage more spectators to attend their events and are offering entrance to vehicles with more than three occupants entry for R100. Single entry is still set at R50 per person.
Upcoming motorsport events are:
April 22: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, Round 2 of the Regional Championship
April 29: Drag Racing MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante; Inner City Enduro at the Boardwalk Complex
April 30: Inner City Enduro at the Boardwalk Complex
May 5-7: Simola Hillclimb in Knysna
May 6: Dirt Oval Racing, Club Race Round 3 in East London
May 13: Border Regional Racing, Round 3 in East London at EL Grand Prix Circuit; Regional & Club Kart Racing, Round 3 at Algoa Kart Club
May 20: Dirt Oval Racing, National Qualifier at Victory Raceway
May 27: Regional Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Round 3; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, Round 5 of Club Championship; Winterberg Enduro at Rover Motorcycle Track
May 28: EP Veteran Car Club, American Classics Show Day
HeraldLIVE
New Series set to launch at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
The first round of the inaugural BMW Interclub Challenge between Border Motorsport Club and Algoa Motorsport will be held at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday in round two of their monthly regional championship event.
With eight out of the 10 BMW entries making the trip down from East London, it seems highly likely that the boys from the Border will earn the bragging rights.
Wade Wright (Go Store It Park) will certainly be the man to watch as he has raced at Scribante many times, on both four wheels and on two, although Shaun Gradwell (KWT Motor Engineering) and Gareth Hewitt (Steel Pipes for Africa) must not be discounted.
Shaun Vallance (Mag Lab), RJ Green (Herbalife Nutrition), Julian Herman (Mels Motors), Zillen Harding (Concept Parts) and Paul Berry (Miles Auto Care) are all regular visitors to the tight confines of Scribante Raceway and will also be podium contenders.
Local racers Andrew Boshoff (Outback Group) and Stephan Aucamp (Injection Technik) are both making a welcome return to circuit racing, but will no doubt be on the back foot, having had little seat time in their newly built BMW E36 race cars.
The BMWs will run in the modified saloon class, as well as the 45-minute endurance class that ends off what is expected to be an action-packed day.
Dean Ball, the man who is responsible for building the majority of the BMW E36s that are racing around the country, will be making a return to racing in a single-seater VW Formula GTI and he should give defending open-top champion Jeandre’ Marais (Syrabix Pty Ltd) a run for his money.
Young Framesby High pupil Dylan Grobler (Brights Motorsport-Fuchs SA) will no doubt be hoping to continue his good form in the CBR 150 motorcycle class, having broken the lap record at the last event and then bettering that time during testing last weekend.
He will be up against Anikilitha Nombana (NMB Motorsport Development), Emma and Ethan Diener (Mag Workshop-Thunder Racing), Ruan van Zyl (Wicked Creations-Riverstone Photography) and Lonwabo Ngcanga (NMB Motorsport Development) in the junior class.
The classes that have been catered for are modified saloons, motorcycles, open-top sports cars and the Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars, including retro classic and street cars.
At the end of the three-sprint race heats per class there will be a 45-minute mini-endurance race that caters for all-comers.
Qualifying for the day’s racing starts at 8.30am, with the first race scheduled to start at 10.30am.
Algoa Motorsport Club are running a campaign to encourage more spectators to attend their events and are offering entrance to vehicles with more than three occupants entry for R100. Single entry is still set at R50 per person.
Upcoming motorsport events are:
April 22: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, Round 2 of the Regional Championship
April 29: Drag Racing MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante; Inner City Enduro at the Boardwalk Complex
April 30: Inner City Enduro at the Boardwalk Complex
May 5-7: Simola Hillclimb in Knysna
May 6: Dirt Oval Racing, Club Race Round 3 in East London
May 13: Border Regional Racing, Round 3 in East London at EL Grand Prix Circuit; Regional & Club Kart Racing, Round 3 at Algoa Kart Club
May 20: Dirt Oval Racing, National Qualifier at Victory Raceway
May 27: Regional Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Round 3; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, Round 5 of Club Championship; Winterberg Enduro at Rover Motorcycle Track
May 28: EP Veteran Car Club, American Classics Show Day
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer