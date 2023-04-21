Motherwell Freedom Run 10km will celebrate 11 years in style on Saturday

The prestigious Motherwell Freedom Run will celebrate its 11th edition on Saturday.
The event is the initiative of Michael Mbambani, coach and founder of Ikhamva Athletics Club, who, with the support of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, organised the first Freedom Run in April 2011.
Since then the Freedom Run has grown yearly from the 176 entries in 2011 and organisers expect a strong turnout of runners at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell.
The 10km race will start at 7am and it will incorporate the EPA 10km championships.
Mbambani said he was expecting a sizzling and competitive race on Saturday.
“The race will start and finish at the Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre in Motherwell, with a winner’s purse of R7,000,” he said. “There will be free T-shirts for the first 300 entrants and medals for all finishers within the cut-off time.
“We are looking forward to a fantastic race and expect an exciting finish.”
Melikhaya Frans successfully defended his title last year, crossing the line in 28 minutes and 39 seconds, improving on his 2019 time of 29.08.
Mayoral committee member Bassie Kamana, responsible for the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, endorsed the event.
“Achieving a 10-year track record is no mean feat and we applaud this accomplishment of the Freedom Run,” he said.
“What is remarkable is that this race represents the inclusive oneness that running creates, uniting people of all races, ages and levels of fitness in the Motherwell township.
“We are proud to be associated with professional events like the Freedom Run.”
The 10km is an EPA participation league event that will attract many local clubs and high-profile national athletes keen to compete on this fast route.
Late entries and race number collection can be done on race day from 6am to 6.15.
The entry fee is R100 for the 10km, and athletes over 60 years will receive a 50% discount. Temporary licenses will cost R40.
The cut-off time for the 10km is 100 minutes.
The Freedom Run has a rich history of winners over its 10 editions:
2011: male winner: George Ntshiliza 30.12, female winner: Ntombesintu Mfunzi 35.32
2012: male winner: Lungisa Mdeldela 29.01, female winner: Nomvuyisi Seti 34.26
2013: male winner: Lungile Gongqa 29.50, female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 35.40
2014: male winner: Anthony Godongwana 29.18, female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 34.20
2015: male winner: Xolisa Tyali 29.21, female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 34.45
2016: male winner: Elroy Gelant 28.50, female winner: Zintle Xiniwe 34.42
2017: male winner: Namakoe Nkhasi 28.40, female winner: Lebogang Phalula 33.51
2018: male winner: Namakoe Nkhasi 28.32, female winner: Glenrose Xaba 33.21
2019: male winner: Melikhaya Frans 29.08, female winner: Mkhonderw Rudo 34.20
2022: male winner: Melikhaya Frans 28.39, female winner: Nwabisa Mjoli 35.16
Due to Covid-19 the race was not held in 2020 or 2021.
