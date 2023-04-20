Marlie Viljoen cut through the cold night air like a comet at Germiston on Wednesday to deliver a 400m personal best that underlined South Africa’s potential in the women's relay.
The resurgence of Wayde van Niekerk has renewed hopes of a men’s 4x400m outfit, but now the ladies are getting in on the act.
Viljoen clocked 51.81 sec, winning the women’s 400m at the second leg of the Athletics SA Grand Prix series to entrench herself as a consistent sub-52 runner.
The marketing management Masters student at Tuks finished second at the SA championships in 51.87.
Before this season she had not gone faster than 53.33 sec and was on the verge of focusing on the 800m, but her sudden improvement in the one-lapper has convinced her to put that on ice.
“My coach [Ilse Wicksell] wanted me to move to 800m, but now I’mrunning well,” said Viljoen, who finished second at the SA championships earlier this month in 51.87.
“This season has opened new doors for me.”
She plans to race in Europe and is hoping she, hurdler Zeney van der Walt, national champion Miranda Coetzee and Shirley Nekhubui — all of whom have run under 52 seconds this year — get the opportunity to compete together to try qualify a relay team.
Van der Walt clocked a 50.81 personal best at the first meet of the GP series in Pretoria last week.
“If you look at the top relay teams they average 52 seconds per runner. If we can do that we’ll make the final.”
Athletics
Marlie Viljoen shows SA can dream of a 4x400m women's relay team
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Soks Zazini ran what he described as the worst race of his season.
The chilly night air that rolled into the stadium after sunset was already a setback and then he hit three hurdles hard on his way to finishing first in 49.54.
Not bad for a bad race.
He edged Kemorena Tisang of Botswana by eight-hundredths of a second, with Kenyan Wiseman Were finishing third in 49.78.
“This was the worst race this season,” Zazini said afterwards. “I hit two hurdles on the back straight — not nicked them, I hit them hard — and I hit the last hurdle,” he said.
The former under-18 and under-20 world champion isn’t just looking at making the 48.70 qualifying time, but he’s aiming to break the 47.66 SA record.
“Now it’s just about chasing the SA record. I’m not saying it’s going to happen this year, but it can happen any time.”
Van der Walt, also a former double age-group world champion, dominated the women’s 400m hurdles, winning in 55.28.
Unlike Zazini, she was content with her performance. “It was a bit cold, but I’m so happy. It was another opportunity to practise the hurdles.”
Last week she clocked her personal best in the 400m flat, and she will do that race again in Botswana on April 29.
Athletics SA have yet to find the right formula for this series. It seems holding it before the SA championships — as they did last year — is more likely to attract the bigger local names like Akani Simbine.
They also need to try escape the cool air and consider competing in the sunshine.
Leandri Geel broke the South African hammer throw record during the pre-programme in the afternoon, hurling the ball 66.11m.
The Potchefstroom-based thrower passed the 65.40 mark set by US-based Phethisang Makhethe last year with room to spare.
Viwe Jingqi made her return to the track after appendix surgery in February and running with a strapped hamstring she won her 100m heat, also on the pre-programme, in a tame 11.80 sec.
That time, had she been able to do it in the cold, would have earned her second in the main race in the evening, won by Reabetswe Moloi in 11.65. Boipelo Tshemese was second in 11.86.
Kenyan African record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 100m in 10.05.
Samwel Imeta of Kenya was second in 10.22 and Sibusiso Matsenjwa of Eswatini was third in 10.33.
Long-jumper Cheswill Johnson was the first South African home in fourth spot in 10.37.
