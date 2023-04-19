Nelson Mandela Bay athlete beats odds to take silver at SA Biathlon Championships

As the saying goes, “If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again”, that is exactly what MC Prinsloo did at the South African Biathlon Championships.
The Gqeberha-born athlete beat the odds after a bad start and walked away with a silver medal after finishing second overall in the under-13 boys category.
The championships took place in Stellenbosch earlier this month.
The format of the biathlon is to run and then swim, with the rest in between the two disciplines.
Running heats for all age groups are completed first before moving over to the swimming pool to complete the swimming heats.
Pushed and shoved to the ground at the start of the 800m run, which saw 17 U13 boys competing in the last heat of the run, Prinsloo, 13, a grade 4 pupil at Clarendon Park Primary, got up, brushed himself off and continued with the race.
He cruised passed the other competitors who had left him on the ground and finished third in the run.
He then went on to do the 50m swim.
Prinsloo, who broke the U13 boys EP record and received a gold medal in February, finished second overall in the national event in a combined time of two minutes and 25 seconds.
Though pleased with the outcome and the results, the athlete said the race was not easy.
“It was a tough race because I fell and I had to fight to get back into the race,” Prinsloo said.
“I came third in the run and the swim was nice as well, I came second.
“I am happy with coming second overall in the SA championships after the bad start.
“I would dedicate my performance to the hard work that I have been putting in during training.”
Prinsloo said he was introduced to the sport by a friend, and it was love at first sight.
“A friend of mine said I must try the sport and we were running. I tried it once and we were running and I came first and I just thought I should carry on with the sport.
“But the part that I enjoy most about the sport is swimming because it's short and it goes by quickly,” he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay athlete beats odds to take silver at SA Biathlon Championships
