Sport

Magwaza crowned new WBF junior featherweight champ

19 April 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Soon after being crowned the new WBF intercontinental junior featherweight champion, Sanele Magwaza says he's now ready to fight internationally.

The 27-year-old Gqeberha-based boxer beat Malawi's Grey Chimkwapulo in a unanimous decision at the Kumanzi Phantsi Boxing Tournament promoted by Mbali Zantsi's Showtime Boxing Promotion   at the Wells Estate Multipurpose Centre on Sunday...

