Magwaza crowned new WBF junior featherweight champ
Soon after being crowned the new WBF intercontinental junior featherweight champion, Sanele Magwaza says he's now ready to fight internationally.
The 27-year-old Gqeberha-based boxer beat Malawi's Grey Chimkwapulo in a unanimous decision at the Kumanzi Phantsi Boxing Tournament promoted by Mbali Zantsi's Showtime Boxing Promotion at the Wells Estate Multipurpose Centre on Sunday...
Magwaza crowned new WBF junior featherweight champ
Soccer reporter
Soon after being crowned the new WBF intercontinental junior featherweight champion, Sanele Magwaza says he's now ready to fight internationally.
The 27-year-old Gqeberha-based boxer beat Malawi's Grey Chimkwapulo in a unanimous decision at the Kumanzi Phantsi Boxing Tournament promoted by Mbali Zantsi's Showtime Boxing Promotion at the Wells Estate Multipurpose Centre on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer