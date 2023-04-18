Van Tonder dominates two classes at Victory Raceway

A large, appreciative crowd that gathered at Victory Raceway on Saturday in perfect racing conditions to watch round four of the Victory Club Championship were treated to yet another action packed evening of exciting entertainment and it was a female driver that stole the show.
Chanell van Tonder put in a great performance by not only winning the pinkrod class that caters specifically for women, but also winning the highly competitive 1660 class against some of the region’s top dirt oval racers.
This performance also saw her take the driver of the day award.
Current championship leader Pierre van der Berg had his hands full in the heavy metal class, fighting off a spirited attack from Elton Gilmer and Neville Ellard but fought hard and emerged victorious in the final.
Pieta Victor put in another masterclass performance in the V8 American saloons class to once again take a clean sweep on the night, winning all three heats as well as the final, proving once again why he is a multiple SA Championship winner.
In the junior hot rod class, Aidan Erasmus from Oudtshoorn garnered enough points in the heats to take the class win from East London visitor, Jordan van der Merwe, even though it was Van der Merwe who triumphed in the final.
Johan Schoeman proved that hard work, perseverance and a change in luck is what is needed as he put in another faultless performance to take his second overall win in a row at Victory Raceway in the hot rod class.
Results:
Heavy metals:
1 Pierre van der Berg (Bay Tech/Hangar 51/Quest/Advance Farming/Ibayi Windscreens/FW Racing)
2 Elton Gilmer (Standard Bank VAF/ProTune)
3 JP Coetzee (M&M Tyres/Ola’s Bodyworks)
Pinkrods:
1 Chanell van Tonder (JBM Bodyworks)
2 Bianca Westraadt (B-Nice Clothing)
3 Annuschke Landman (All About Paint/Eagles Karate/ TAG Solvents)
2.1 Modifieds:
1 Keegan Ellard (JM Racing/Ellard Engineering/Mossies Garage)
2 Gerrit Olivier (Benecke Towing/M&M Tyres/ Ola’s Bodyworks)
3 Jaco Pitout (LR Racing)
V8 American saloons:
1 Pieta Victor (Ferobrake/ Custom City/All About Paint)
2 Vincent Venter (Sicherheit Mega)
3 Rohan van Vuuren (Fires Auto/Bodyman)
1660s:
1 Chanell van Tonder (JBM Bodyworks)
2 Daniel Renison (AE Manufacturing)
3 Marthinus Muller (Redline Group)
Junior hot rods:
1 Aidan Erasmus (Beatus Racing/Kuylers)
2 Jordan van der Merwe (Gonubie Hardware/Redline Group/CMS/Strictly VW)
3 Quade de Lange (CC Racing/RPM Services/S&K Auto/Active Used Spares
Hot rods:
1 Johan Schoeman (Jo-Mac’s Mechanical/Grand Prix Panel Beaters)
2 Johan Oberholzer
3 Derick van der Westhuizen (Golden Camp Solutions)
Driver of the day Award — Chanell van Tonder
HeraldLIVE
Van Tonder dominates two classes at Victory Raceway
Pinkrods winner also climbs to top of 1660s podium
Image: ETIENNE STASSEN
HeraldLIVE
