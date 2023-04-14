Veteran Chad le Clos contested his first event of the championships, taking an impressive 13th national title in the 200m butterfly.
He was pushed all the way by 19-year-old Ethan du Preez, who turned first for the final 50m, but in characteristic style, Le Clos powered past to win in 1:56.05 and claim a World Championship A qualifying time.
Du Preez was second in a B qualifying time of 1:57.09.
“I thought I would be a bit faster to be fair, but I always get nervous for nationals for some reason — it scares me every time I race here,” Le Clos said.
“I was just trying to go with Ethan and try and be as flowy as possible.
“Obviously I got tired in the last 10 metres but my head was down.”
Two swimmers with a disability also achieved qualifying times for the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England, from July 31 to August 6.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christian Sadie swam 29.37 in the morning heats to qualify in the S7 50m freestyle.
Kat Swanepoel did the same in the women’s S4 50m freestyle, finishing in a new continental record time of 42.97 seconds.
Newly crowned SA Sportsperson of the Year with a disability Minke Janse van Rensburg provided another highlight of the night, speeding to a new open world record for swimmers with Down syndrome in the 50m freestyle, in a time of 34.17 seconds.
Swimming action continues at the Newton Park Swimming Pool on Friday and ends on Sunday.
Meder, Nel rewrite record books on second night of SA swimming champs
Image: Anton Geyser - SASI
Rebecca Meder and Olivia Nel ensured the record-breaking continued on the second night of action at the SA National Aquatic Championships in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Meder kicked things off in the 200m individual medley, bettering her own SA record set at last year’s Commonwealth Games to claim the title in a speedy 2:11.39.
That ensured she dipped well under the A qualifying time for the Swimming World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, this July.
It also saw her swimming under the even more stringent A qualification time for next year’s Paris Olympic Games.
“To be honest, it didn’t feel that fast — I thought I was going to miss it.
“I read a Bible verse before ... I was literally reciting that verse as I was swimming,” an elated Meder said.
“I knew I could go 2:12.9 but 2:11.3 was just wow! So I’m really proud of myself.”
Image: Anton Geyser - SASI
“This pool has brought me much heartache before, missing the qualifying times for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games ... so I’m really stoked.”
Nel claimed her record in the women’s 50m backstroke.
Fresh from her victory in the 100m backstroke on Wednesday, the 20-year-old took the sprint title in a new SA mark of 28.39, bettering Chanelle van Wyk’s 2009 time of 28.55.
“I knew the SA record was 28.5 so I was really just hoping for anything under that.
“I’m just so stoked with that,” Nel said.
Pieter Coetzé, came within two hundredths of a second of one of the older SA men’s swimming records, in the 50m backstroke.
He powered to victory in 24.36 seconds, placing him top in the world so far this year but just short of Gerhard Zandberg’s 2009 mark.
“I’m very happy with it. Hopefully I can get the record before the end of the year,” the 18-year-old said.
He broke his own SA and African 100m backstroke record on Wednesday.
Image: Anton Geyser - SASI
Veteran Chad le Clos contested his first event of the championships, taking an impressive 13th national title in the 200m butterfly.
He was pushed all the way by 19-year-old Ethan du Preez, who turned first for the final 50m, but in characteristic style, Le Clos powered past to win in 1:56.05 and claim a World Championship A qualifying time.
Du Preez was second in a B qualifying time of 1:57.09.
“I thought I would be a bit faster to be fair, but I always get nervous for nationals for some reason — it scares me every time I race here,” Le Clos said.
“I was just trying to go with Ethan and try and be as flowy as possible.
“Obviously I got tired in the last 10 metres but my head was down.”
Two swimmers with a disability also achieved qualifying times for the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England, from July 31 to August 6.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christian Sadie swam 29.37 in the morning heats to qualify in the S7 50m freestyle.
Kat Swanepoel did the same in the women’s S4 50m freestyle, finishing in a new continental record time of 42.97 seconds.
Newly crowned SA Sportsperson of the Year with a disability Minke Janse van Rensburg provided another highlight of the night, speeding to a new open world record for swimmers with Down syndrome in the 50m freestyle, in a time of 34.17 seconds.
Swimming action continues at the Newton Park Swimming Pool on Friday and ends on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Rugby