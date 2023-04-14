Kit donation boosts Helenvale United’s young goal-getters

A community retailer’s donation of sports kit to Helenvale United FC will go a long way in the development of young players at the championship-winning club.
For more than three decades, the Gqeberha club has proved that investing in players at age-group level is paramount if a team is to succeed.
As the current Northern Areas Football Association Premier League title-holders and winners of 2022’s SPAR Easter Tournament, Helenvale United remain formidable opponents thanks to the continuity they have achieved through their youth-centred policies.
The excellent structures at the club also mean children are offered a positive and supportive environment which helps steer them away from gangsterism and other negative influences.
Club representative Averit Webber said KWIKSPAR Beetlestone’s donation of sponsored jerseys, shorts and socks to the club’s Under 15 team would encourage his young charges to perform even better as they aspired to the highest levels of the game.
“Despite our success, we continue to face significant financial challenges that often prevent us from providing our members with the opportunities they deserve,” he said.
“This is why support is so important.”
Webber said SPAR’s generous kit sponsorship meant the club had extra resources to dribble into top-quality training, equipment and facilities.
“Their support will help the team showcase their skills, compete against other teams and develop their talents.”
Helenvale United, he emphasised, were committed to more than just winning games.
“We spend a lot of time promoting teamwork, respect and healthy competition as part of our programmes.”
Providing a safe and positive outlet for the youth in the area was an important driver for the club, Webber said.
“We believe sport can play a vital role in the lives of young people, particularly those from underprivileged and high crime areas.”
Like the club, the Beetlestone retailer is recognised as a pillar of the Helenvale community.
For 19 years it has served residents with distinction, even winning fame for its 100% halal butchery which draws customers from all over the metro.
Owner David Hayes said the donation formed part of SPAR Eastern Cape’s drive to make a difference in the province and tied in with the retail group’s sponsorship of the Easter Soccer Tournament.
“As the SPAR in the area, it was decided to help Helenvale United with this donation,” he said.
“For many years we have played a big part in the community, assisting several permanent soup kitchens and feeding schemes.
“We try to help wherever we can and are delighted that we could provide the kit when they approached us.”
Kit donation boosts Helenvale United’s young goal-getters
Image: JASON GABRIEL
