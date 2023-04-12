Schoeman primed for epic comeback as swimmers converge for champs

Three-time Olympic medallist Roland Schoeman’s name is among those on the start lists for swimming's South African National Championships in Gqeberha this week.

The 42-year-old sprinter will take on the young guns at the meet from Wednesday to Sunday.

Schoeman has not competed at the national event since 2016 but has decided to give it another go in the 50 and 100m freestyle and the 50m butterfly. Also considered one of the veterans, but 11 years Schoeman’s junior, is Chad le Clos, who has been enjoying a recent resurgence of his own. Le Clos, the 2012 Olympic champion, claimed double gold at last year’s World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.

Turning 31 on the opening day of the competition, Le Clos is planning on swimming the 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle, with an eye on qualifying for the World Swimming Championships later this year in Fukuoka, Japan.

“The 100 free is a new event I’ve been working quite hard on recently but understanding it’s still a process,” said Le Clos, who arrived in the country from his base in Germany last week.