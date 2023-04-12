Schoeman primed for epic comeback as swimmers converge for champs
Three-time Olympic medallist Roland Schoeman’s name is among those on the start lists for swimming's South African National Championships in Gqeberha this week.
The 42-year-old sprinter will take on the young guns at the meet from Wednesday to Sunday.
Schoeman has not competed at the national event since 2016 but has decided to give it another go in the 50 and 100m freestyle and the 50m butterfly. Also considered one of the veterans, but 11 years Schoeman’s junior, is Chad le Clos, who has been enjoying a recent resurgence of his own. Le Clos, the 2012 Olympic champion, claimed double gold at last year’s World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.
Turning 31 on the opening day of the competition, Le Clos is planning on swimming the 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle, with an eye on qualifying for the World Swimming Championships later this year in Fukuoka, Japan.
“The 100 free is a new event I’ve been working quite hard on recently but understanding it’s still a process,” said Le Clos, who arrived in the country from his base in Germany last week.
“I think it’s going to be quite exciting. It’s great that Roland’s back, it’s really amazing he’s still swimming at his age and I think he’s going to be good.
“I’m feeling good, really confident, definitely different to the last two years that I’ve been swimming. Hopefully we have some good results.
“I’m just happy to be here in a good head space, good body — and we’ll see how we go.”
The two teenagers who took last year’s Commonwealth Games by storm and were recently named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year at the SA Sports Awards, Lara van Niekerk and Pieter Coetzé, will also be competing in Gqeberha this week.
Van Niekerk made a splash in 2022 by beating Olympic gold and silver medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m breaststroke at both the National Championships and Commonwealth Games and will once again come up against her fellow Pretoria superstar in Gqeberha.
Schoenmaker’s main event is the 200m breaststroke, however, where her main rival will be training partner Kaylene Corbett.
“Obviously being SA champion would be lovely, but I am focusing on my race strategy and just executing it to the best of my ability,” Van Niekerk, who will be competing in the 50 and 100m breaststroke, said.
“I have been very happy with my training and preparation. Swimming an Olympic qualifying time in Durban at the Grand Prix really showed me that I am on track.
“I think my season last year has given me a lot of trust in my process and showed me that even if preparation is not perfect, I can still swim fast and race well,” added the 19-year-old.”
Taking on a busy programme of six events is Coetzé, who will be in action in the 50, 100 and 200m backstroke, 50 and 100 freestyle and the 50 butterfly.
Fellow teenager Matt Sates will be focused mainly on the 200m and 400m freestyle and the 200m and 400m individual medley. Sates claimed gold and bronze at last year’s World Short Course Championships.
2018 Youth Olympic champion Michael Houlie is also hoping for a strong showing in Gqeberha in the 50m and 100m breaststroke after wrapping up his collegiate career with the University of Tennessee in the USA.
Action at the Newton Park Swimming Pool gets under way with the heats on Wednesday morning.