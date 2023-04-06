Boksburg’s Bornman in record-breaking form

Boksburg’s Aiden Bornman was in record-breaking form at the DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Gqeberha.
The week-long event, which combined Nippers, Juniors, Seniors and Masters in the surf and pool Championship, involved 34 clubs and 1,500 athletes.
Bornman, a specialist in the pool, broke the national record in the 100m Rescue Medley, a day after breaking the national record in the 50m. He was the existing record holder.
He also won gold in the boys 17-18 200 LC Metres Obstacle.
Umhlanga’s Sasha-Lee Nordegen Corris showed her tremendous versatility as one of the shining lights of the past week.
Nordegen Corris, a South African international squad member, starred in the senior surf championship and won the coveted Iron race, one of her many first places.
She then transferred that form into the pool to finish third in the girls 19-and-over 100 LC Metres Manikin Tow and Tube.
Corris later added gold in the girls 19-and-over 200 LC Metres Obstacle.
The juniors and seniors completed three days of the pool xhampionships at Newton Park, while the Nippers took to the Surf at Kings Beach from Monday to Wednesday.
The reverse was true for the start of the competition last week, with Sunday reserved for the Masters lifesaving divisions in the pool and surf.
Clinton edged Fish Hoek in the overall surf championship and Summerstrand’s Nippers were comfortable club winners in the pool championship.
The Gous sisters, Sienna and Morgan, won several golds in the Nippers surf and Summerstrand teammate Lisa van Heerden was the outstanding U14 girls performer.
Fish Hoek’s Samuel Mocke was the big star in the U14 boys events.
In the pool, Kings Beach’s Kendra Begley took gold in the U14 girls 100 LC Metres Manikin Tow and Tube and Linique Rowles of Harties Reflections was the winner for U15-16 girls.
Anya Hocking of Gyllngvase Slsc triumphed for girls U17-18 and Tuks Livesaving Club’s Kendra du Toit was the winner for girls 19-and-over in the 100 LC Metres Manikin Tow and Tube.
Bloemfontein Sentraal’s Derick Kotze was a winner among the boys 14-year-olds.
In the boys 15-16 age group, Boksburg’s Lifesaving Club Tiago Goncalves tasted gold and Harties Reflections’s Antonie Pieterse edged Bornman into second place in the boys 17-18 100 LC Metres Manikin Tow and Tube.
Rinus Hattingh of Senathla beat the strong Tuks trio of Ockert van Schalkwayk, Johan Lourens and Robbie le Roux in the boys 19-and-over of the LC 100 Metres Manikin Tow and Tube, but Le Roux responded with victory in the boys 19-and-over LC 200 Metres Obstacle.
Among those who also won in the 200 LC Metres Obstacle were 14 year-old Xanthe Nage of Harties, Summerstrand’s Keira van Heerden (girls 15-16) and Clifton’s Savannah Voigt (girls 17-18).
