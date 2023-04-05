Summerstrand girls victorious in surf events

Summerstrand’s Gous sisters were victorious as the Nippers took to Kings Beach’s surf on the penultimate day of the DHL Livesaving National Club Championships in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
Sienna, U13 Girls, and Morgan, U11 Girls, won golds, as did Lisa de Villiers of Summerstrand for U14 Girls.
The local trio also excelled in the National Club Pool Championships, which were held at the Newton Park pool earlier in the overall championships.
Sienna won the U12 Girls Pool title with a championship high of 38 points.
De Villiers, in the Surf Championships, was exceptional in winning the u14 Girls Nippers Run/Swim/Run, Beach Run and the sought-after Iron title.
De Villiers last year was as successful in the U13 Girls division and did the treble, which included the Iron race. She is a real talent of lifesaving.
De Villiers nearly made it a fourth gold medal in the Surf Swim but placed second behind Umhlanga’s Maria King.
De Villiers’s three golds, in three of the most grueling disciplines, was the standout achievement among the U14 Girls, as was Sienna Gous when it came to the U13 Girls.
Gous, like De Villiers, also took three gold medals in winning the Surf Swim, Run/Swim/Run and Iron race.
The Summerstrand teammates are primed for a rich rivalry when they enter the junior ranks and it is one that hopefully fully blossoms over the next decade into the seniors.
The Gous family of father Fanta, mother Tracy and daughters Sienna and Morgan are synonymous with lifesaving at Summerstrand, as are the Mocke family from Fish Hoek in the Western Cape, where the next generation is also making the family name a regular on the podium.
Samuel Mocke won the U14 Boys Run/Swim/Run and Iron and is doing justice to the family lifesaving and watersports DNA, given that his father and mother Dawid and Nikki are both former world champions and South African national champions and record holders.
The two are the most renowned husband/wife paddling duo in SA and featured prominently on the world circuit in their prime.
Samuel’s younger sister, Sarah, is also a regular winner among the Nippers.
Mocke, who is still to compete in several other individual, team and relay events on the final day, also won the Surf Swim.
Summerstrand’s Daniel Pappas won the U14 Boys Beach run and Clifton’s Joshua Huntinford topped the podium for the U14 Boys Beach Sprint.
Summerstrand’s Kealah Plaatjies won gold in the U14 Girls Beach Sprint and Jarryd Cole was a title winner in the U13 Boys Iron.
Summerstrand’s James Barber was third in the Iron but won gold in the Run/Swim/Run.
In the Surf Championships it is very much a toss-up as to who will win between Summerstrand and Fish Hoek, with the two swapping between first and second overall throughout the day.
Summerstrand had the most first places, but will need a big final day challenge to see off Fish Hoek.
Clifton, among the Nippers, were in third place, but nearly 100 points behind.
The juniors and seniors complete their finals of the Pool Championships at Newton Park on Wednesday.

