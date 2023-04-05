Mashele now sets sights on half-marathon record
Soon after breaking the South African 10km record at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km series, long-distance runner Precious Mashele now aims to smash the half-marathon record.
Mashele clocked 27 minutes and 35 seconds as he finished second in the Absa Gqeberha 10km behind winner Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo on Sunday...
Mashele now sets sights on half-marathon record
Soccer reporter
Soon after breaking the South African 10km record at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km series, long-distance runner Precious Mashele now aims to smash the half-marathon record.
Mashele clocked 27 minutes and 35 seconds as he finished second in the Absa Gqeberha 10km behind winner Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer