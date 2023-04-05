‘It’s everything to re-fall in love with the game’: Spieth ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth has a green jacket among five top-three finishes at Augusta National, tying the legendary Arnold Palmer for the most in history among players through their first nine Masters.

Embarking on his 10th Masters at just 29 years old, Spieth was quick to put some context to those numbers.

“I haven't had a lot of opportunities on the back nine (of the final round),” he said Monday. “I've back-doored some of those top finishes.”

After posting five rounds of 67 or better through his first five trips to Augusta, Spieth has none in his past four. That includes a lone top-15 — a tie for third two years ago when he began the final round six shots off the lead and ultimately finished three shots behind champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.